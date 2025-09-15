The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App at a glance: Sept. 15-21

Noah Kowalski and Maddie Parkes
September 15, 2025
Rian Hughes

Monday, Sept. 15 

ASL Club Silent Dinner Picnic 

Eat away from home and enjoy serenity with the App State American Sign Language Club’s silent dinner. Come to Sanford Mall from 6-7 p.m. to meet the club members and practice signing and engaging in the world of sign language. All are welcome, even if you have never signed before. Light snacks will be provided, so bring your own dinner! 

 

Tuesday, Sept. 16 

Free Store Road Show 

Where old clothes can be dropped off and new ones can be picked up. Hop on down to Sanford Mall to graze through the many different clothing items offered. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sustainability and Energy Management is teaming up with the Free Store. All are welcome to stop by and donate or find a new statement piece. 

 

Transfer Tuesday: Cereal Bracket 

Transfer Admissions and Engagement is hosting a cereal bracket in the Transfer Student Center in Mountain Laurel Hall from 7-8:30 p.m. Bring your cereal of choice to share and put it to the test against the others in a tasteful competition. The cereal with the majority vote wins. 

 

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Student Made Art Pop Up! 

Student-Made App State is hosting an art pop-up outside Cascades Cafe in Plemmons Student Union from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop by to see the various crafts student artists have to offer, from stuffed animals to handmade jewelry. This event is catered to all students, artists and interested individuals alike. 

 

Thursday, Sept. 18

Nature Preserve Hike 

GIVE App State is hosting a hike from 6-7 p.m. that doubles as a service opportunity. The hike includes cleaning up trash on a nature preserve, with the intention of upcycling found materials. The group will meet at the Blue Ridge Parking Deck and walk to the preserve together. 

 

Friday, Sept. 19

Open Studio 

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is ready to help students explore their creativity through its art-making workshop. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Turchin Center, people of all skill levels are welcome to explore their creativity in a casual environment. Supplies will be provided, and registration is required.

 

Roots Garden Workday!

The App State Gardening Club is hosting a Roots Garden workday, with all experience levels welcome. Located in the Roots Garden on Howard Street, activities ranging from pruning to harvesting are offered. The workday will last from 3:30-5 p.m. 

 

Saturday, September 20th:

Home Game vs. UT 

Join the AHO Men’s Rugby Club for a game on home turf. The team is facing off against the University of Tennessee, Knoxville Men’s Rugby Club at the State Farm fields from 1-3 p.m. Grab your popcorn and wear your App State merch to cheer on the players.

 

Guided Gallery Tour and Conversation

The Turchin Center is hosting a guided tour and conversation through its galleries. Lasting from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., this interactive tour will take participants through different themes and artworks featured in the gallery.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Appalachian
$268
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Noah Kowalski
Noah Kowalski, Reporter
Noah is a junior anthropology major from Dillsburg, PA. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$268
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal