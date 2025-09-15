App at a glance: Sept. 15-21

Monday, Sept. 15

ASL Club Silent Dinner Picnic

Eat away from home and enjoy serenity with the App State American Sign Language Club’s silent dinner. Come to Sanford Mall from 6-7 p.m. to meet the club members and practice signing and engaging in the world of sign language. All are welcome, even if you have never signed before. Light snacks will be provided, so bring your own dinner!

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Free Store Road Show

Where old clothes can be dropped off and new ones can be picked up. Hop on down to Sanford Mall to graze through the many different clothing items offered. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sustainability and Energy Management is teaming up with the Free Store. All are welcome to stop by and donate or find a new statement piece.

Transfer Tuesday: Cereal Bracket

Transfer Admissions and Engagement is hosting a cereal bracket in the Transfer Student Center in Mountain Laurel Hall from 7-8:30 p.m. Bring your cereal of choice to share and put it to the test against the others in a tasteful competition. The cereal with the majority vote wins.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Student Made Art Pop Up!

Student-Made App State is hosting an art pop-up outside Cascades Cafe in Plemmons Student Union from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop by to see the various crafts student artists have to offer, from stuffed animals to handmade jewelry. This event is catered to all students, artists and interested individuals alike.

Thursday, Sept. 18

Nature Preserve Hike

GIVE App State is hosting a hike from 6-7 p.m. that doubles as a service opportunity. The hike includes cleaning up trash on a nature preserve, with the intention of upcycling found materials. The group will meet at the Blue Ridge Parking Deck and walk to the preserve together.

Friday, Sept. 19

Open Studio

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is ready to help students explore their creativity through its art-making workshop. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Turchin Center, people of all skill levels are welcome to explore their creativity in a casual environment. Supplies will be provided, and registration is required.

Roots Garden Workday!

The App State Gardening Club is hosting a Roots Garden workday, with all experience levels welcome. Located in the Roots Garden on Howard Street, activities ranging from pruning to harvesting are offered. The workday will last from 3:30-5 p.m.

Saturday, September 20th:

Home Game vs. UT

Join the AHO Men’s Rugby Club for a game on home turf. The team is facing off against the University of Tennessee, Knoxville Men’s Rugby Club at the State Farm fields from 1-3 p.m. Grab your popcorn and wear your App State merch to cheer on the players.

Guided Gallery Tour and Conversation

The Turchin Center is hosting a guided tour and conversation through its galleries. Lasting from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., this interactive tour will take participants through different themes and artworks featured in the gallery.