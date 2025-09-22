Categories:

App at a glance: Sept. 22-27

Grace Phillips, A&C Reporter
September 22, 2025
Rian Hughes

Monday, Sept. 22

Anti Hazing Prevention- Day One

Taking place on Sanford Mall from 12-3 p.m. is day one of anti-hazing programming for National Hazing Prevention Week. The Fraternity and Sorority Life Programming Board will lead the group in creating a banner to raise awareness about anti-hazing. The week continues with more events, including a banner signing, Greeks Donut Haze and ribbon distribution on Gordie Day

 

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Student Made Pop Up

Stop by the outside of Cascades Cafe in the Plemmons Student Union from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to explore a student-made art showcase featuring jewelry, clothing and art prints. This is an opportunity to shop local, connect with students and support peers. 

 

Transfer Tuesday: Just Dance Party

Mountain Laurel Hall invites transfer students to a night of Just Dance from 7-8:30 p.m. Expect 2000s throwbacks, Capri Suns and room to bust a move. Mountain Laurel Hall is accessible to all transfer students and offers free parking after 5 p.m., including at the Truist lot.

 

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Sex in the Dark

A panel of sexual health experts will be in Crossroads from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to answer any questions regarding safe sex practices, pleasure and sexual health. Participants can submit anonymous questions that spark honest conversations. No question is off limits at this supportive and judgment-free event organized by the Wellness and Prevention services. 

 

Thursday, Sept. 25

Craft Talk  and Reading by Author Taylor Brown

The Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series will host author Taylor Brown for two events in the student union, room 201B. A craft talk begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by a reading later at 6 p.m. Brown’s work has appeared in many publications, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, and his newest book, “Rednecks,” was awarded the 2025 Southern Book Prize Award

 

Paint Night

Hosted by App State senior studio art and expressive arts therapy majors, Bugz Gallimore and Dani Juarez, paint night is taking place at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts from 6-7:30 p.m. The workshop is designed to encourage creativity in a social setting. Supplies are provided, and registration is required for this event.

 

Friday, Sept. 26

Global Good Conference

The Global Good Luncheon continues this year with a conference in the student union’s Parkway Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Frank Nutter, president of Reinsurance of America, will discuss a wide range of topics surrounding sustainable business, carbon savings accounts, rainforest sustainability projects and sustainable fashion. The conference will provide students with networking opportunities and include breakout sessions with additional information. 

 

Saturday, Sept. 27

Helene Remembrance & Restoration Day of Service

One year after Hurricane Helene hit Western North Carolina, Community-Engaged Leadership is bringing students together for a day of service to support community resilience and recovery. This event begins in Central Dining Hall at 9 a.m., followed by service projects at various sites, and concludes at 3 p.m. Meals, equipment and transportation will be provided.


