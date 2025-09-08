App at a glance: Sept. 8-14

Monday, Sept. 8

Compliment Card Exchange

The Appalachian State Division of Student Affairs is hosting a complimentary card exchange in the Hickory Campus Student Commons entryway at 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students can pick up cards with compliments to brighten their day and leave cards for others to continue spreading support.

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Popsicle Sale

Appalachian Best Buddies, the scholars with diverse abilities program, are hosting a popsicle sale on Sanford Mall from 2-3:30 p.m. Popsicles will be sold for $2 each, satisfying any need for a sweet treat.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

University Libraries Open House

Belk Library and Information Commons is hosting the University Libraries Open House from 2-6 p.m. Students, faculty and staff are welcome to join and see the many services the library has to offer. There will also be carnival games and surveys, with the potential to take home prizes.

Foxfire: Blacksmithing

The Appalachian Popular Programming Society is hosting a blacksmithing demonstration on Sanford Mall from 2-4 p.m. Rescheduled from last week due to rain, professional Blacksmith John Winer will be presenting a special demonstration as a part of the Foxfire mini-series.

Thursday, Sept. 11

Mess on the Mall

The Sustainability and Energy Management staff will be hosting Mess on the Mall from 1-3 p.m. on Sanford Mall. Students will learn more about recycling and different ways to get rid of trash on campus in hopes of getting closer to a zero waste environment.

Friday, Sept. 12

Open Studio

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts will be hosting an open studio event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees are welcome to explore art and try new ways of creating with the supplies provided. Registration is required and the studio is led by App State students.

Playcrafters Club

The Playcrafters Club is hosting a 24 Hour Play Festival at Chapell Wilson 105 from 7 p.m. until the following day, Saturday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Members will be writing plays and holding auditions to assemble their cast. They will then have to direct while the actors prepare to perform the play after the twenty-four hour window. The performances will be in I.G. Greer Studio Theatre directly following the twenty-four window at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Whitewater Rafting

University Recreation is hosting a whitewater rafting trip. Participants will meet up at the Student Recreation Center at 9 a.m. and the trip will go until 6 p.m. Students are able to go on any level of trip and all levels of ability are welcome. Gear, transportation and lunch are all provided and registration is required.