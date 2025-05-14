App State baseball loses series 2-1 against South Alabama

App State baseball secured a win 12-2 in one game of a three game series against South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

Despite the win, it was not enough to clinch the series and App State lost 2-1.

On Saturday, App State baseball showed promise in the first inning when senior first baseman Juan Correa got on base due to an error by the Jaguars, which left home plate clear for senior infielder Joseph Zamora to score.

Zamora’s run across the home plate would be the last time the Mountaineers put runners in scoring position the remainder of the game. The Black and Gold suffered a major loss 12-1.

The double header for App State on Saturday continued with a scoreless first 5 innings. In the sixth, sophomore infielder Tanner McCammon got on base and a sacrifice fly by Zamora put the Mountaineers on the scoreboard.

Sophomore first baseman Kameron Miller was able to smash a 2 run homer off the Jaguars, which put the Black and Gold ahead 5-3 in the tenth inning.

Although the Mountaineer offense contested a hard battle, it was no match for the Jaguars who then scored 3 runs in 2 innings to end the game in the twelfth inning. Leaving The Black and Gold with a close loss at 5-6.

On Sunday, the Mountaineers took their losses and decided to elevate their game.

During the first inning of game three, Correa was up at bat. He was able to put the ball in play and hit a single into left field causing runners Zamora and freshman infielder Tyler Lichtenberger to score.

South Alabama was able to match the Mountaineer energy and swiftly score 2 runs in the first inning.

In the fourth inning, Correa blew the game wide open. His grand slam kept the Mountaineer score distant from the Jaguars, at 8-2.

In the remaining 5 innings, App State scored 4 more runs and ended the day with a victory 12-2.

The Black and Gold will travel back home for a three-game series against Georgia Southern starting Thursday, and all games will be live streamed on ESPN+.