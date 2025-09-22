The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State field hockey cages Ohio Bobcats in a 5-3 win

Clara Preski
September 21, 2025
Ella Moore
Goalkeepers freshman Grace Bramble, graduate student Claire Grenis and junior Dakota Anderson celebrate their victory against Ohio at Dr. Jan C. Watson Field on Sept. 19.

App State field hockey had an impressive win Friday, defeating Ohio University 5-3 after a relentless second-half comeback. 

The Mountaineers scored all 5 of their goals in the final two quarters. It was a milestone night for senior midfielder Lise Boekaar, who recorded 3 assists to become the program’s all-time leader in both single-season and career assists.

The Mountaineers came out with energy, firing 4 shots, but Ohio struck first. The Bobcats added another goal less than a minute before the end of the quarter to take a 2-0 lead. App State finished the quarter with 4 shots while Ohio registered 5. 

“We were keeping the ball in our cage and trying to execute, but we weren’t playing our game,” said senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky.

App State senior midfielder Samantha Connors searches for a pass at Dr. Jan C. Watson Field on Sept. 19.
(Ella Moore)

Both defenses tightened as opportunities came on both ends. App State recorded 5 shots, while Ohio added 2 more to reach 7 total at halftime. Graduate student goalkeeper Claire Grenis kept the Mountaineers within striking distance, but the offense couldn’t break through before the half.

Momentum shifted quickly after halftime. Three minutes into the third quarter, Kuzmicky got App State on the board. Boekaar then set up senior defender Sarah Callery, who tied the game at 2. With just four seconds left in the quarter, Callery capitalized on a shot to give the Mountaineers their first lead, 3-2. Ohio answered early to tie the score again, but App State’s response was decisive. Sophomore midfielder Baylie Phillips converted another shot to reclaim the lead at 4-3. In the final 42 seconds, Callery delivered another score, securing the 5-3 victory.
 After a slow start, the Mountaineers credited their persistence. 

“We just kept putting the ball in the cage, framing shots better and not letting them get momentum,” Callery said. “It’s been a long time coming; the Lord is good. Everyone was playing so well.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$286
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Ella Moore
Ella Moore, Photojournalist
Ella Moore(she/her) is a freshman biology major from Wilmington, NC. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$286
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal