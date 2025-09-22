App State field hockey cages Ohio Bobcats in a 5-3 win

App State field hockey had an impressive win Friday, defeating Ohio University 5-3 after a relentless second-half comeback.

The Mountaineers scored all 5 of their goals in the final two quarters. It was a milestone night for senior midfielder Lise Boekaar, who recorded 3 assists to become the program’s all-time leader in both single-season and career assists.

The Mountaineers came out with energy, firing 4 shots, but Ohio struck first. The Bobcats added another goal less than a minute before the end of the quarter to take a 2-0 lead. App State finished the quarter with 4 shots while Ohio registered 5.

“We were keeping the ball in our cage and trying to execute, but we weren’t playing our game,” said senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky.

Both defenses tightened as opportunities came on both ends. App State recorded 5 shots, while Ohio added 2 more to reach 7 total at halftime. Graduate student goalkeeper Claire Grenis kept the Mountaineers within striking distance, but the offense couldn’t break through before the half.

Momentum shifted quickly after halftime. Three minutes into the third quarter, Kuzmicky got App State on the board. Boekaar then set up senior defender Sarah Callery, who tied the game at 2. With just four seconds left in the quarter, Callery capitalized on a shot to give the Mountaineers their first lead, 3-2. Ohio answered early to tie the score again, but App State’s response was decisive. Sophomore midfielder Baylie Phillips converted another shot to reclaim the lead at 4-3. In the final 42 seconds, Callery delivered another score, securing the 5-3 victory.

After a slow start, the Mountaineers credited their persistence.