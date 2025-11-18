App State football losing streak stretches to 4 games with loss against No. 24 James Madison

App State football entered Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia looking to end their 3-game losing streak with a win against then No. 24 James Madison University Dukes. The streak continued as they fell 58-10.

Redshirt junior quarterback AJ Swann started under center for the Mountaineers for his sixth start of the season.

JMU started fast with a 16-yard completion from quarterback Alonza Barnett III, but the defense rose up and forced them to punt.

The Black and Gold went 3-and-out on their first drive of the game.

After a good return, the Dukes started their second drive in plus territory. After a pass was deflected, sophomore defensive lineman Dylan Manuel came up with an interception, giving the Mountaineers the ball and momentum.

The momentum quickly shifted when JMU responded with an interception of their own after defensive back DJ Barksdale jumped a screen pass from Swann.

Barnett connected with wide receiver Jaylan Sanchez on a 42-yard pass, putting them into position for a 1-yard touchdown run from running back Wayne Knight, giving the Dukes an early 7-0 lead.

On their last drive of the first quarter, Swann suffered an apparent wrist injury but came back into the game on the next drive.

JMU opened the second quarter with a 13-play drive that resulted in a field goal, extending the lead to 10-0.

After another Mountaineer 3-and-out, Knight reeled off a 41-yard run and was pushed out of bounds at the 1-yard line. They punched it into the end zone two plays later.

The JMU offense continued to dominate with a 30-yard completion, making their way into the red zone before the two-minute warning.

Barnett scored the Duke’s third rushing touchdown of the half, giving them a 24-0 lead.

After yet another App State 3-and-out, JMU tacked on a field goal before the clock expired in the second quarter.

The offense struggled mightily in the first half, completing 3 passes for 17 yards and 23 yards on the ground.

The Mountaineers started the second half with the ball but failed a fake punt, handing the ball back to JMU at the 24-yard line.

Barnett scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, giving the Dukes a 34-0 lead two minutes into the third quarter.

Nothing changed in the third quarter as the defense struggled to stop JMU, and they added another field goal.

The Dukes kept their foot on the gas, scoring a rushing touchdown and extending the lead to 44-0.

App State finally lit up the scoreboard with a field goal in the fourth quarter.

With just over 10 minutes left in the game, JMU put its second-string players in the game. Despite this, they were able to add another touchdown to break 50.

With just over seven minutes left in the game, Swann was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

JMU backup quarterback Matthew Sluka ripped off a 35-yard touchdown run, adding insult to injury.

After the injury to Swann, redshirt sophomore quarterback JJ Kohl came into the game.

Kohl found redshirt sophomore wide receiver Davion Dozier for a late-game touchdown, making the final score 58-10.

“I think they won both sides of the line of scrimmage. I think they have a really talented quarterback that’s playing better and better each week,” head coach Dowell Loggains said.

The Mountaineers will return to Kidd Brewer Stadium on Nov. 22 to take on the Marshall University Thundering Herd. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

App State is 2 wins away from bowl eligibility.