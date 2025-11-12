App State men’s basketball fly past Eagles for 76-54 win

App State men’s basketball defeated North Carolina Central University by a score of 76-54 Sunday. After a tough loss on the road against Central Michigan University — to open the season — the Black and Gold are now 2-0 at home.

“Really proud of our guys for coming out and setting a tone against a really good program,” head coach Dustin Kerns said in the postgame press conference. “Coach Moton, they’ve been in the NCAA tournament four times, they’ve got a lot of wins, and this is really a big in-state win.”

There was one change to the starting lineup for the Mountaineers after the first two games, with redshirt sophomore center Luke Wilson stepping in for sophomore forward Michael Marcus Jr.

Junior guard Eren Banks began the scoring just over a minute into the game, splashing a three-pointer at the top of the arc.

Senior guard Alonzo Dodd was left alone eight minutes into the half and drilled a three to extend the lead to 14-7, and the Eagles quickly called a timeout to regroup.

App State repeatedly got to the free throw line in the first half. The Mountaineers reached the bonus midway through the opening 20 minutes, and reached the double bonus with 5 minutes to go in the first half. App State went 16-22 from the line in the half.

“We know free throws are detrimental to the game, and we work on those every day at the end of practice. So we know it was important going into particularly this game, but really every game,” graduate student guard Kasen Jennings said.

Junior forward Chad Moodie had a monster block on Eagles forward Ramondo Battle II late in the half, swatting away Battle II’s layup attempt with his right hand. The Mountaineers went into halftime with a 20-point cushion, 38-18.

The Mountaineers allowed 18 points in the first half after allowing 19 in the previous game against Carolina University.

Jennings ended with 11 points in the opening frame, and continued his hot hand into the second half, making a jumper to open up the scoring.

Even with the lead, the Black and Gold still struggled from beyond the arc, going just 4-16 before graduate student guard Jalen Tot knocked down his second of the game, making the score 49-24.

Sophomore guard Jason Clarke Jr. found action early into the second half, getting a steal and finishing the play with a fast break layup.

Just 11 minutes into the second half, NC Central doubled their first half point total.

Jennings continued doing the heavy lifting on offense, subbing back in and scoring on back-to-back possessions to give the team 19 points.

The Eagles were not backing down despite the lopsided score. A reverse layup by guard Gage Lattimore gave NC Central more second half points than App State.

Jennings connected on a three to give him a career-high 22 points, and it also gave the Mountaineers a 22 point lead to put the game out of reach with 4 minutes remaining.

Redshirt freshman forward Andrin Njock came alive in the second half, finishing with a career-high 11 points with 7 rebounds on a perfect 4-4 from the field.