The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State splits weekend matchups with win over Ball State, loss to Wake Forest 

Clara Preski
October 28, 2025
Chloe Pound

 App State field hockey went 1-1 this weekend, earning a 3-1 conference win over Ball State University on Friday in Muncie, Indiana, before losing 3-0 to No. 6 Wake Forest University Sunday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers started strong against Ball State, taking control early with a goal from senior midfielder Lise Boekaar just five minutes into the contest off a feed from senior midfielder Bridget Donovan. Junior midfielder Sophia Baxter added her 12th goal of the season shortly after, assisted by senior forward Henriette Stegen and junior defender Calista Schwartz, giving App State a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. 

Ball State scored before halftime, but the Mountaineers kept up offensive pressure, and senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky extended the lead to 3-1 in the third period off a pass from graduate student defender Sarah Perkins. 

App State outshot the Cardinals 27-8 and held a 10-3 advantage in penalty corners to secure the victory.

On Sunday, App State faced off against Wake Forest. Despite the 3-0 loss, graduate student goalkeeper Claire Grenis made 9 saves to keep the scoreline close. 

The Mountaineers held possession early but were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Wake Forest broke through late in the first quarter and added a second goal before halftime. 

App State earned multiple penalty corners in the third, including a shot by Perkins, but the Demon Deacons added a third goal late in the period. Grenis and the Mountaineers’ defense held Wake Forest scoreless in the fourth, with Baxter contributing a defensive save.

The Mountaineers return home for Senior Day on Friday, hosting Kent State University at the Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field Hockey Complex. First touch is set for 3 p.m., and all fans are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes for a halftime contest.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$496
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$496
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal