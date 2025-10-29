App State splits weekend matchups with win over Ball State, loss to Wake Forest 

App State field hockey went 1-1 this weekend, earning a 3-1 conference win over Ball State University on Friday in Muncie, Indiana, before losing 3-0 to No. 6 Wake Forest University Sunday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers started strong against Ball State, taking control early with a goal from senior midfielder Lise Boekaar just five minutes into the contest off a feed from senior midfielder Bridget Donovan. Junior midfielder Sophia Baxter added her 12th goal of the season shortly after, assisted by senior forward Henriette Stegen and junior defender Calista Schwartz, giving App State a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Ball State scored before halftime, but the Mountaineers kept up offensive pressure, and senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky extended the lead to 3-1 in the third period off a pass from graduate student defender Sarah Perkins.

App State outshot the Cardinals 27-8 and held a 10-3 advantage in penalty corners to secure the victory.

On Sunday, App State faced off against Wake Forest. Despite the 3-0 loss, graduate student goalkeeper Claire Grenis made 9 saves to keep the scoreline close.

The Mountaineers held possession early but were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Wake Forest broke through late in the first quarter and added a second goal before halftime.

App State earned multiple penalty corners in the third, including a shot by Perkins, but the Demon Deacons added a third goal late in the period. Grenis and the Mountaineers’ defense held Wake Forest scoreless in the fourth, with Baxter contributing a defensive save.