Syncopation Tap Club puts their best foot forward

Warm light illuminated a staggered formation of five dancers and music began to flood the studio. The rhythmic patter of tap shoes echoed and the mirrored wall behind the dancers offered a panoramic view of the routine. After the final tap of their shoes, the dancers bowed and the audience roared in cheers.

App State’s Syncopation Tap Club hosted their annual spring showcase featuring 10 tap numbers in the Varsity Gym on Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The showcase included group numbers, solos, duos and a trio, all at varying levels of difficulty and choreographed by club members. Syncopation Tap Club welcomes members regardless of experience and skill level.

“We have students who have never put on a pair of tap shoes before in our showcase this year,” said Averi Martin, the Syncopation Tap Club president. “We have students who have been tapping their whole lives. We like to have a broad range, because we think anybody can tap.”

Martin, a senior history education major has been a part of Syncopation Tap Club since its revival in Fall 2022.

Involvement in the Syncopation Tap Club decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin said. The club was reestablished by two students who wanted to revive tap at App State.

“We’ve had trouble trying to get it up off the ground, and we’re definitely getting there,” said Sydney Griffin, a member of Syncopation Tap Club.

Griffin, a sophomore digital marketing major, choreographed the opening group number, along with their own solo performance.

“It’s really hard to be able to translate what you think in your brain to what you’re doing with your feet, because you have to be able to translate it well to your dancers,” Griffin said. “I literally used some knick-knacks in my room to be able to create some of these formations, and it all came together.”

Madelyn Shepard, a member of Syncopation Tap Club and a junior elementary education major, choreographed a duo and a solo number, along with the group number that closed the showcase.

“I want to put my best foot forward and I want to feel like me when I’m dancing,” Shepard said. “It’s just a lot of going back and forth and seeing what fits with the music.”

From a Western-inspired number to a routine paying homage to “Napoleon Dynamite,” the showcase featured a mix of music genres which allowed for a unique variance in routine styles and themes. The diversity ensured each attendee saw a piece they connected with.

Baylee Allen, a junior psychology major, attended the event in support of Shepard.

“It’s a way for people to let their inner inspiration shine,” Allen said. “I think it’s important that we have these different art spaces for students, so that they can express themselves.”

Bella Pavia, the Syncopation Tap Club vice president and a sophomore business management major, encouraged greater participation in the tap community at App State.

“I hope it continues to grow and expand, and more people without experience come and try it out,” Pavia said. “Even if you’ve never put on a pair of tap shoes in your life, we will help you.”