App State volleyball goes 2-0 at Mountaineer Classic

App State women’s volleyball hosted the Mountaineer Classic Friday and Sunday. On Friday, they opened against the Duke Blue Devils, winning 3-1 and on Sunday, they rallied the Davidson Wildcats, which resulted in another 3-1 win.

In the first set Friday, The Mountaineers started strong with a 25-18 win, beginning when sophomore middle blocker Lou Johnson broke an 18-all tie with a kill. The Black and Gold went on to win the next 7 points in a row. The following set was another 25-18 win.

The Devils responded with a win in the third set. With 5 ties in the set, Duke went on to win 25-22.

Despite Duke’s efforts, App State took home the match. Following 10 ties and a 3 point streak, the Mountaineers won the fourth set 25-21.

On Sunday, the Mountaineers played their second game of the Mountaineer Classic against the Davidson Wildcats. After a 21-all tie, the Wildcats won 25-23 to win the first set of the match. In the second set, App State responded with a 25-21 win.

Following a Mountaineer 12-11 lead in the third set, Davidson Elena Garcia-Guerrios came down with 2 kills. Despite their efforts, the Mountaineers took the set winning 25-20.

In the final set of the match, the Mountaineers went on a 4 point streak, after being down 14-11. Senior middle blocker Maya Winterhoff came down with 10 kills throughout the match. In the final set, she helped a 25-18 Mountaineer win with 2 kills.