The Appalachian
App State volleyball goes 2-0 at Mountaineer Classic

Ella Smith
September 22, 2025
Mady Helt
The App State volleyball team celebrates a 3-1 win against Duke in Holmes Convocation Center on Sept. 20.

App State women’s volleyball hosted the Mountaineer Classic Friday and Sunday. On Friday, they opened against the Duke Blue Devils, winning 3-1 and on Sunday, they rallied the Davidson Wildcats, which resulted in another 3-1 win.

In the first set Friday, The Mountaineers started strong with a 25-18 win, beginning when sophomore middle blocker Lou Johnson broke an 18-all tie with a kill. The Black and Gold went on to win the next 7 points in a row. The following set was another 25-18 win.

The Devils responded with a win in the third set. With 5 ties in the set, Duke went on to win 25-22.

Despite Duke’s efforts, App State took home the match. Following 10 ties and a 3 point streak, the Mountaineers won the fourth set 25-21.

Sophomore libero MeMe Davis serves during the match against Duke in Holmes Convocation Center on Sept. 19. She contributed 24 digs during her time in the game, a new record for the season so far.
(Mady Helt)

On Sunday, the Mountaineers played their second game of the Mountaineer Classic against the Davidson Wildcats. After a 21-all tie, the Wildcats won 25-23 to win the first set of the match. In the second set, App State responded with a 25-21 win.

Following a Mountaineer 12-11 lead in the third set, Davidson Elena Garcia-Guerrios came down with 2 kills. Despite their efforts, the Mountaineers took the set winning 25-20.

In the final set of the match, the Mountaineers went on a 4 point streak, after being down 14-11. Senior middle blocker Maya Winterhoff came down with 10 kills throughout the match. In the final set, she helped a 25-18 Mountaineer win with 2 kills. 

App State finished 2-0 at the Mountaineer Classic. On Friday, the Mountaineers will play the first conference match of the season against James Madison University. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Mady Helt
Mady Helt, Reporter
Mady Helt (she/her) is a senior in Biology, from Jacksonville, N.C. This is her second year at The Appalachian, you can find her featured on both the Photo Desk and the Arts and Culture Department.
