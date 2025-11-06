The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State women’s basketball tame Broncos on opening night

Parker Egeland, Reporter
November 5, 2025
Noah Williford
App State and Western Michigan tip off to begin the game in Holmes Convocation Center on Nov. 3.

App State women’s basketball opened its season with a win against Western Michigan University Monday, scoring 65-45.

“I think our team has a really high ceiling,” head coach Alaura Sharp said. “You can tell by the joy that they play with.”

Sophomore guard Jayden McBride, junior guard Daisia Mitchell, sophomore forward Feryal Defne Atli, senior guard Emily Hege and senior guard Emma Smith started the game for the Mountaineers.

Sophomore forward Feryal Defne Atli works her way into the paint to get a layup against Western Michigan in Holmes Convocation Center on Nov. 3 (Ethan Bonney)

McBride knocked down a three-pointer in the corner for the first points of the season. The Black and Gold shared the ball in the first quarter, with 4 players scoring the first 4 baskets.

App State took its first lead when freshman forward Addie Biel scored a jumper to make the score 12-11.

The Mountaineers continued sharing the basketball; Hege made 2 free throws in the second quarter, making her the first player in the game to score twice for App State.

Western Michigan began to open up a lead midway through the second quarter, with a three-pointer growing the Mountaineer’s deficit to 7. However, the Black and Gold cut the lead to 4 by halftime.

App State came out hot to start the second half, trailing by 1 early in the third quarter, and soon after, they took the lead. They didn’t stop there, scoring 10 points in the first three minutes of the quarter.

For the remainder of the third quarter, App State continued to roll offensively, with the majority of the scoring coming from Mitchell, who scored 9 points in the quarter. The end of the third quarter didn’t stop the Black and Gold, whose lead ballooned to 17 before the Broncos called a timeout.

The Mountaineers outscored the Broncos 23-11 in the third and fourth quarters and rode the scoring outburst in the second half to a 65-45 win with Mitchell and McBride both leading the game in scoring with 16 points.

“Once we got that flow, and understood how we can play together, seeing what was open, it was honestly easy,” Mitchell said.

App State stays home to take on Bob Jones University Friday. The game will tip off at 6:30 and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

