App State women’s tennis goes 1-1 in weekend matches

App State women’s tennis lost 4-0 at the hand of UNC-Charlotte Friday but bounced back Saturday with a 4-1 win at Dartmouth.

The 49ers jumped ahead early on Friday, taking a 6-3 win over the duo of sophomore Naledi Manyube and senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey. The Big Green then sealed the doubles point with a 6-2 win over the pair of freshman Ruby Broadbent and sophomore Taya Powell.

Charlotte sealed the 4-0 win soon after with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep against Ryan-Bovey followed by another straight set win over freshman Alexi Cleveland.

The Mountaineers stayed in Charlotte Saturday, where they defeated Dartmouth 4-1.

App State breezed through their doubles matches with the duo of junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll and junior Isabela Romanichen winning 6-1, and the Manyube and Ryan-Bovey duo following up with a 6-3 win.

Dada-Mascoll moved to 7-0 in singles with a grinded out three-set win at the No. 1 spot, capturing the day’s third win for the Black and Gold.

Romanichen sealed the 4-1 victory for App State at the No. 2 spot, in a come from behind three-set victory.

The win pushes App State to 6-3 on the season. Their next game will be Saturday at 10 a.m., where they kick off conference play on the road against Old Dominion.