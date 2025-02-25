The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State women’s tennis goes 1-1 in weekend matches

Fran Murphy, Reporter
February 25, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State women’s tennis lost 4-0 at the hand of UNC-Charlotte Friday but bounced back Saturday with a 4-1 win at Dartmouth.  

The 49ers jumped ahead early on Friday, taking a 6-3 win over the duo of sophomore Naledi Manyube and senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey. The Big Green then sealed the doubles point with a 6-2 win over the pair of freshman Ruby Broadbent and sophomore Taya Powell. 

Charlotte sealed the 4-0 win soon after with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep against Ryan-Bovey followed by another straight set win over freshman Alexi Cleveland. 

The Mountaineers stayed in Charlotte Saturday, where they defeated Dartmouth 4-1. 

App State breezed through their doubles matches with the duo of junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll and junior Isabela Romanichen winning 6-1, and the Manyube and Ryan-Bovey duo following up with a 6-3 win. 

Dada-Mascoll moved to 7-0 in singles with a grinded out three-set win at the No. 1 spot, capturing the day’s third win for the Black and Gold. 

Romanichen sealed the 4-1 victory for App State at the No. 2 spot, in a come from behind three-set victory. 

The win pushes App State to 6-3 on the season. Their next game will be Saturday at 10 a.m., where they kick off conference play on the road against Old Dominion.

Fran Murphy
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, English minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
