App State wrestling goes 1-2 in second weekend of dual meets

App State wrestling drove the country roads up to Morgantown, West Virginia Sunday for three dual meets, finishing with a 1-2 record. The lone win came over NCAA Division II Glenville State University, while the two losses came from Division I Princeton University and No. 20 West Virginia University.

“As a team, we still have got to find our identity. We’re starting matches slow and losing the bonus points battle in about every dual meet we’re wrestling,” head coach JohnMark Bentley said. “That’s really going to hurt us down the stretch if we’re not able to fix that.”

The first of the three duals matched the Black and Gold up against Princeton. The Tigers, who sent five wrestlers to the NCAA Tournament last year, won 7 of 10 matches over App State, as No. 27 149-pound redshirt junior Kaden Keiser and No. 31 184-pound redshirt sophomore Tomas Brooker were unable to overcome ranked opponents.

Heavyweight sophomore Stephan Monchery and redshirt sophomores 157-pound Jeremiah Price and 197-pound Logan Eller took wins for the Mountaineers. Price and Eller each won in regulation with Monchery taking his match to overtime, winning 5-2. The team score finished 25-9 in favor of the Tigers.

The second matchup of the day was against Glenville State, with the Black and Gold flipping the script from the initial match, winning 8 of 10 matches. The Pioneers took the 133-pound and heavyweight matchups.

Freshman 125-pound Cooper Foster ended his match early with a pin midway through the second period as Price followed his domination with a fall himself. Keiser, Eller, 141-pound redshirt junior Joe Fongaro, 165-pound redshirt junior Anthony Conetta, 174-pound freshman Colt Campbell and 184-pound redshirt sophomore Alex Hopper were the other seven Mountaineers to win. The final match score was 36-12.

The third and final dual of the day saw a Mountaineer matchup as App State faced off against West Virginia. West Virginia defeated App State last year in Boone in the program’s first-ever meeting.

App State won four matches with 141-pound redshirt sophomore Aldo Hernandez, Keiser, Conetta and Monchery picking up the victories. Hernandez and Keiser each took wins over ranked opponents and were the only two who ranked wins for the Mountaineers on the day.

A strong final minute of the third period allowed Hernandez to push himself past No. 29 Jordan Titus. Hernandez said this match could be crucial for the rest of the season.

“It did some big things for my confidence,” Hernandez said. “Bouncing back after losing the first one felt nice too.”

Keiser won a 7-2 decision over No. 15 Willie McDougald, using his ride time to make the difference. Keiser continues to play spoiler over higher ranked opponents and teams just weeks before No. 7 North Carolina State University comes to Boone Nov. 30.

“The wins are huge but at the same time, I know I can’t overlook anybody,” Keiser said. “I have to go into every single match just fighting the same and respecting every single opponent like it’s a ranked one.”