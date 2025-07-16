Categories:

Boone Hosts No Kings Protest

Elliot Nichols, Multimedia Editor182 Views
July 16, 2025
Boone Hosts No Kings Protest

On June 14th, President Donald Trump held a parade for the United States Armed Forces’ 250th anniversary and his birthday. On the same day, cities around the country stood in opposition by establishing “The No Kings Protests.” Chicago, Seattle, New York, Dallas, of course, Los Angeles were all major cities in America that participated in the movement, as well as many small towns around the United States. Boone was one of these small towns that participated, and the video shown is a look into what occurred.

Members of the movement marched up and down King Street saying chants and holding signs in word of protest for the Trump administration. Some people played music, some people held flags, and some people shed tears.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$0
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

Donate to The Appalachian
$0
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal