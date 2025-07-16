Boone Hosts No Kings Protest

On June 14th, President Donald Trump held a parade for the United States Armed Forces’ 250th anniversary and his birthday. On the same day, cities around the country stood in opposition by establishing “The No Kings Protests.” Chicago, Seattle, New York, Dallas, of course, Los Angeles were all major cities in America that participated in the movement, as well as many small towns around the United States. Boone was one of these small towns that participated, and the video shown is a look into what occurred.
Members of the movement marched up and down King Street saying chants and holding signs in word of protest for the Trump administration. Some people played music, some people held flags, and some people shed tears.