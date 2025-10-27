The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Boone locals form appointment-based free store for all

Ashton Ahart, Senior News Reporter
October 27, 2025
Ashton Ahart
Red Eloranta (left) and Ella Chamberlain (right) inside the free store, Boone, on Oct. 22.

A Group of Boone locals came together under the grassroots organization, High Country Mutual Aid, to open an appointment-based free store to give material goods to anyone who applies.

The organization is donation based and volunteer operated. The group currently has around 10 members that fluctuate with people coming and going from the organization, said Red Eloranta, one of the founders of HCMA.

Shelf installments at the free store offering a range of material goods, Boone, on Oct. 22. (Ashton Ahart)

“Me and a couple of friends decided to start a mutual aid group to try to start filling in the gaps that we noticed in the community,” Eloranta said.

The store accepts a range of donations from personal hygiene products to winter coats and blankets.

“The free store is more than just a food pantry. In fact, it’s focusing more on material goods and less on food,” Eloranta said. “I think the vision behind that, when we were conceptualizing it, was specifically around how we can do something like Goodwill but for free.”

The group also works to spread awareness of other resources available to people in need by posting on their Instagram and organizing meetings. They are currently building a resource database that is intended to be a list of resources with ranging topics, like legal help, food pantries, healthcare and more.

“Boone has resources, a lot of them; they’re just not in collaboration with one another in the way that they could be,” Eloranta said.

One of the main points of the free store is that it is accessible to anyone who requests an appointment. There are no limitations on what or how much people can take, regardless of their background.

 “Being able to make this something that is accessible without having those questions asked, I think is crucial and critical,” said Ella Chamberlain, an App State alum and member of HCMA. “A lot of people will just go without if they have to do all these things between them to get these resources.”

The free store is in its beginning stages and is operating out of a small space. However, HCMA is working toward collecting more donations of material goods in order to better support their community, according to their website. 

“I want to see my hometown be a place where everybody has their needs met. No questions asked,” Eloranta said. “I really aspire to see this be a tool and catalyst for a more connected, local community.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$446
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Ashton Ahart
Ashton Ahart, Senior News Reporter
Ashton Ahart (they/them) is a double major of sociology and digital journalism from Wake Forest, NC. They’ve been with The Appalachian since February 2025.
Donate to The Appalachian
$446
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal