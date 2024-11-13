The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Boone Police’s first social worker aims to help support community, department

Lorelei Roberts, Reporter
November 13, 2024
Ashton Woodruff
Cierra Burgess stands outside of the Boone Police Department on Nov. 12. Burgess is the only social worker at the department and eventually hopes to rewrite policy for correctional systems.

Boone Police hired their first social worker to work with the department in September. The goal is to decrease the amount of officer interactions and allow easier access to resources for those who need them.

Social worker Cierra Burgess writes on a Community Care Referral Form outside of the Boone Police Department on Nov. 12. Burgess started her position in August and graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in social work from Western Carolina University. (Ashton Woodruff)

“If I’m on call and I see somebody that is a bigger project than I can take on, mental illness or homeless, I can make a phone call and have someone there that’s an expert on this and I’m certainly not,” said Jonathan Houck, a lieutenant of the police department.

Cierra Burgess is the new social worker. Burgess graduated from Western University and interned at the Sylva Police Department. Sylva Police has had the social work position since 2022.

“I get to help the population which is really cool,” Burgess said.

The main role of the position is to connect with members of the community who are struggling with mental health issues, homelessness or addiction. Burgess will respond to these types of calls and eventually work from a caseload. 

“A goal of the program is for individuals who are dealing with issues, I will be able to help them get connected to the resource that they need to get the help that they need,” Burgess said. 

First, an officer can fill out a referral form for an individual at the police department or on a call. Burgess would then follow up with the individual once a week to help and support them. Community members can also make referrals to Burgess’ email, cierra@mrjc.us.

“They just don’t know where to start, so I’m kind of like the bridge person to help get them connected to those resources,” Burgess said. 

Cierra Burgess sits in her new office inside the Boone Police Department on Nov. 12. Burgess, a Western Carolina alum and new member of the department, serves as a non-trained officer with a social work perspective. (Ashton Woodruff)

Galadriel LaVere, the social worker for Sylva Police Department, said the position has reduced police interactions and has allowed a better response to calls that are more criminal in nature.

By sending an officer to a scene where a homeless individual may be trespassing, all they can do is write a ticket, which does not “address the root of the problem,” Houck said.

Sending Burgess allows her to talk with them and give them community resources and shelters that are available to them. 

“Knowing that they have someone with them that isn’t judging them and it’s just there for just support helps a lot,” Burgess said.

