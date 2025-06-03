Categories:

Born into baseball: Joseph Zamora’s home away from home

Byline photo of Tess McNally
Tess McNally, Associate Sports Editor
June 3, 2025
Senior infielder Joseph Zamora stands on third base during the game against Gardner Webb on March 1. In 2024, Zamora played and started in 52 games.
Senior infielder Joseph Zamora stands on third base during the game against Gardner Webb on March 1. In 2024, Zamora played and started in 52 games.
Sydney Willis

From hot humid weather in Miami, Florida to the blistering cold climate in Boone, spring 2025 graduate infielder Joseph Zamora has made the High Country home. 

“It was baseball once I was born, and I’ve been playing it since I was five,” Joseph Zamora said. 

Joseph Zamora was born in a family full of athletes. He said his father — Freddy Zamora Sr. — and mother both played sports at an advanced level, with his father playing professional baseball in Nicaragua in the 1990s and his mother playing softball and volleyball. 

Joseph Zamora’s older brother, Freddy Zamora Jr., played collegiate baseball at University of Miami before playing in the major league for the Milwaukee Brewers. He was the 53rd pick in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Senior infielder Joseph Zamora bats against Gardner Webb on March 1. Zamora has a season-high of 8 assists at the match against UMass Lowell. (Sydney Willis)

“Having our family in our corner, someone that knows the sport, it can help a lot, we have it in our blood I guess,” Freddy Zamora Jr. said. “He loves to eat so we would always have a joke as a family that if he didn’t play sports he would probably just be rolling around.”

Freddy Zamora Sr. played in the 1991 International Cup, putting his name on the roster at the 1996 Olympics

From the influence of his father and brother, Joseph Zamora started his baseball career at Miami Dade College, just a short drive from home.

 “It was the best opportunity I had out of college because of COVID,” Joseph Zamora said. “That affected a lot of scholarships to Division I schools, so I had a good connection with the coaches.”

Joseph Zamora hit off two seasons at Miami Dade in 2022-23, with a batting average of .326. Joseph Zamora was versatile playing both shortstop and second base. As a freshman he made first-team All-Southern Conference and Florida’s All Tournament squad. 

During his final year in Miami, he appeared in 49 games with 4 home runs and 33 RBIs. 

Joseph Zamora wanted to write his own ending, and needed a new school to call home. 

“It was a scary transition because I didn’t know a lot about Boone,” Joseph Zamora said. 

Miami Dade College gave Joseph Zamora the platform to grow on and off the field to ultimately become a more mature player. 

App State assistant coach Britt Johnson has been a guiding hand in the transition leaving home and becoming a Mountaineer. 

“He’s had to come in here and do some work academically, we’ve stayed on him on that,” Johnson said. 

As Joseph Zamora suited up for his first season in Black and Gold, he became a name to remember. He started in all 51 games while batting .371 in conference play. Joseph Zamora’s outstanding effort landed him 12th in the Sun Belt Conference during his first season in the Black and Gold uniform.

On March 26, 2024, after just two short months, he was named Sun Belt Player of the Week. Joseph Zamora’s 187 at bats, recorded him 56 hits and 46 runs in his first season in 2024.

“Since I got here it’s been a rise for me as a player and just getting better at everything I do here,” Joseph Zamora said. 

Walking out of the dugout at the end of May left Joseph Zamora to focus on his final senior season.

Senior infielder Joseph Zamora warms up and talks with fans before the game against Gardner Webb on March 1. Zamora joined App State Baseball in 2023 after playing two seasons as a middle infielder at Miami Dade College. (Sydney Willis)

“He’s the guy that you want to catch the ground ball at the end of the game, he’s the guy you want to be hitting at the end of the game and that puts a lot of pressure on him as a player,” Johnson said. 

Joseph Zamora’s family has been supporting his baseball career ever since he stepped onto the field. 

“It’s hard to play this sport without having someone there to support you,” Freddy Zamora Jr. said. “Joseph, my younger brother and myself, we have my mom, my dad and my sister just always there when they can at games.”

Before committing to a school and beginning the transition, Joseph Zamora said talking to your family about the new chapter while also not being timid to take risks will help you land in the school that matches your abilities. 

In 2025, Joseph Zamora hit the ground running. He recorded 4 RBIs and 1 run against Queen’s University of Charlotte in his first game of the new regular season. 

Joseph Zamora’s talent has only excelled throughout the season leading into conference play. Zamora secured 41 runs, 63 hits and 34 RBIs. He obtained a knock-out home run against University of Massachusetts Lowell and Wake Forest. 

As his final season is nearing the end, the connections Joseph Zamora has made on the roster will continue beyond his time in the High Country. 

Joseph Zamora is currently studying professional studies and after his baseball career, he hopes to obtain a job in sales. Freddy Zamora Jr. sees a bright future ahead for Joseph Zamora. 

“I hope he gets a shot with a pro baseball team somewhere, I really think he has that talent that is next level,” Freddy Zamora Jr. said. 

Outside of that, though, Joseph Zamora said he enjoyed the company of his teammates off the field.

“I can’t wait till after we’re done playing baseball to hang out with these guys everyday,” Joseph Zamora said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7625
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Graduate student pitcher Bradley Wilson pitches against Southern Mississippi on April 26.
From struggles to shutouts: The evolution of pitcher Bradley Wilson
Mountaineer baseball season comes to a close in Sun Belt Tournament
Mountaineer baseball season comes to a close in Sun Belt Tournament
Mountaineer baseball falls in final regular season series against Georgia State
Mountaineer baseball falls in final regular season series against Georgia State
App State baseball loses series 2-1 against South Alabama
App State baseball loses series 2-1 against South Alabama
App State baseball’s losing streak extends to 9
App State baseball’s losing streak extends to 9
App State baseball falls in lone game against Wake Forest
App State baseball falls in lone game against Wake Forest
More in Sports
App State Track and Field finishes regular season with Sunday Night Qualifier
App State Track and Field finishes regular season with Sunday Night Qualifier
App State finishes Sun Belt Championships with 3 gold medals, program records
App State finishes Sun Belt Championships with 3 gold medals, program records
App State women's tennis falls short against North Texas to end their season
App State women's tennis falls short against North Texas to end their season
Mountaineer softball lose heartbreaker to Louisiana in conference quarterfinals
Mountaineer softball lose heartbreaker to Louisiana in conference quarterfinals
Mountaineers softball win series against Chanticleers behind two extra-inning victories
Mountaineers softball win series against Chanticleers behind two extra-inning victories
College GameDay co-host Pat McAfee sings RIAA Platinum single “Beer Never Broke My Heart” with Luke Combs Sept. 17, 2022.
College Gameday broadcaster Lee Corso set to retire, ends 38-year run
Donate to The Appalachian
$7625
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal