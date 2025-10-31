Chronically online costume countdown

When deciding on a Halloween costume, many people turn to what’s trending for inspiration. For those who are chronically online, the definition of what’s trendy might be more niche than the average person. Here’s a list of some last-minute, chronically online costume ideas you can use as Halloween creeps up.

Jordyn from the “Nina” or “Fishgirl” meme

Jordyn became an internet sensation after Cut’s YouTube video, “7 High Schoolers Decide Who Wins $1000 | 1000 to 1 | Cut.” She received the nickname “Nina” after behaving questionably toward another contestant named Nina, even repeating her name over and over at one point during the video. Her other nickname, “Fishgirl,” was given to her after she shared her plan to spend the $1,000 studying marine biology.

Costume-wise, all pieces can be found in most people’s closets. Take a pair of denim overalls, preferably with rips at the knees, and pair it with a navy blue short-sleeved shirt. To get specific, make sure the navy blue shirt has yellow spots on it. If you’re feeling particularly ornate, use yellow rhinestones to embellish the shirt instead. For the shoes and hairstyle, get some close-toed sandals and a chic brunette pixie wig.

This costume is both recognizable and referential at the same time. There are numerous quotes and mannerisms you can embody throughout the night to deepen your characterization.

Jasmine Masters from the “and I oop” meme

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” queen and internet meme Jasmine Masters is a recognizable figure by cultural default from countless references and posts online. Masters is known more broadly for her Vine videos, which featured iconic phrases like “and I oop.” If you relate to this queen who always has something to say, this might just be the perfect costume for you.

The costume itself is simple, consisting of just a silk navy blue robe, which is why accessories are pivotal for this piece. Find a black bob wig fit for a face in full glam, with only the gaudiest false lashes you can find. The statement piece of the costume is the earrings. Adorn the grandest and lustrous earrings you can find to emulate Master’s own, which dangle below her shoulders.

This simple ensemble — paired with witty one-liners — ensures a night of fun without breaking the bank.

The Striking Skims Bush Thong

Whether you’re pressed for time on your Halloween costume or you’ve caught the “Mississippi Rug Burn,” the rest of campus will be in for a treat seeing you in a supersize Skims bush thong this year.

To create the look, cut a large piece of scrap fabric or paper into a triangle the length of your torso. Add string or paper strips to each point, connecting them behind your back to produce a poncho-esque design.

For the most essential part, don’t be afraid to get creative with your materials. Yarn, fake moss, straw, spikes or really anything glueable could lay the foundation of your 4D bush. Take it a step further by adding glitter so you catch the streetlights at night and blind those who don’t understand.

Embarrassed to let the hair down? Don’t be. Merkins have been used since the 15th century, so now you’re a history buff. Claim it’s period attire or high fashion if you must, or own it and free the bush this Halloween.

Willy’s Chocolate Experience, Glasgow

Here’s a terminally online throwback for you: “Willy’s Chocolate Experience.”

In February 2024, the off-brand “immersive” event followed Willy McDuff through his “imagination” lab and chocolate factory. Along the way, we meet two icons: The Unknown and the Wonkidoodle. So wrangle a friend, and get ready to step into a world of pure imagination with this iconic, disappointing duo.

To become The Unknown, the evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls, you simply need an all black outfit, a cloak if you’re committed and a silver mask. To go the extra mile, dust off your flimsy rectangle Target mirror and creep up from behind whenever you see fit to scare a passerby. The more awkward the better — you’re just leaning into the character.

As for the Wonkidoodle, forget the orange body paint you might use to be an Oompa Loompa. Instead, opt for creating faux eyebags with eyeshadow and eyeliner to really give off the fatigued ‘I’d rather be anywhere else than here’ look. A simple brown shirt and white skirt or shorts will do, so long as you top it off with a lime green bob. No wigs lying around? Sticky notes are your new best friend. To go the extra mile, pass out exactly two jelly beans to everyone you come across on Halloween night.