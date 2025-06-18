Dalton George announces campaign for Boone Mayor

Mayor Pro Tempore Dalton George announced on Instagram Saturday he will be running for Mayor of Boone this upcoming election.

George served as a town councilman for the Town of Boone from 2021 to 2023, where he was appointed Mayor Pro Tempore, who is the temporarily appointed mayor when the mayor is absent, in December 2023.

“I’m proud to have led on a number of historic programs in my time on town council, such as expansions on renter protections, the implementation of a Social Worker position in our police department,” George wrote in his Instagram announcement. “Surrounding these programs, I have consistently worked to refine all of our practices regarding the environment, conservation, and many other areas which have pushed to make our Town a better place.”

George began a town hall series in February where Boone residents have a platform to communicate with the local government. George wrote these town hall meeting discussions have opened conversations about what actions to take “as we face a challenging national political moment,” and that the town hall series will continue.

“The answer is actually simple: community,” George wrote. “With those neighborhood relationships built on trust and respect, we foster a community resilient enough to withstand whatever the changing landscape produces.”

George wrote about Hurricane Helene and the efforts by the community to recover in addition to his experience working with town staff in the early stages of the hurricane and the steps Boone is taking to ensure preparation for the future.

“The people of Boone are ready to support one another and help in the most dire times,” George wrote. “That pure love and dedication affirmed one thing to me: I want to work as hard as I possibly can to take care of everyone here.”