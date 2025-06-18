The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Dalton George announces campaign for Boone Mayor

Matt Howe, Associate News Editor
June 18, 2025
Matt Howe
Mayor pro tempore Dalton George hosted a town hall meeting at Lily’s Snack Bar on March 8.

Mayor Pro Tempore Dalton George announced on Instagram Saturday he will be running for Mayor of Boone this upcoming election. 

George served as a town councilman for the Town of Boone from 2021 to 2023, where he was appointed Mayor Pro Tempore, who is the temporarily appointed mayor when the mayor is absent, in December 2023.

“I’m proud to have led on a number of historic programs in my time on town council, such as expansions on renter protections, the implementation of a Social Worker position in our police department,” George wrote in his Instagram announcement. “Surrounding these programs, I have consistently worked to refine all of our practices regarding the environment, conservation, and many other areas which have pushed to make our Town a better place.”

George began a town hall series in February where Boone residents have a platform to communicate with the local government. George wrote these town hall meeting discussions have opened conversations about what actions to take “as we face a challenging national political moment,” and that the town hall series will continue.

“The answer is actually simple: community,” George wrote. “With those neighborhood relationships built on trust and respect, we foster a community resilient enough to withstand whatever the changing landscape produces.”

George wrote about Hurricane Helene and the efforts by the community to recover in addition to his experience working with town staff in the early stages of the hurricane and the steps Boone is taking to ensure preparation for the future.

“The people of Boone are ready to support one another and help in the most dire times,” George wrote. “That pure love and dedication affirmed one thing to me: I want to work as hard as I possibly can to take care of everyone here.”

Mayoral and town council elections in Boone will take place on Nov. 4, alongside Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain and Seven Devils.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7650
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Matt Howe
Matt Howe, Associate News Editor
Matt Howe (he/him) is a junior English Creative Writing major from Syracuse, New York. This is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$7650
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal