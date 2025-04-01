“Fruits of the Mango Tree,” a piece choreographed by Elijah Grady along with the ensemble of dancers, is performed on March 24. Grady is an App State graduate who was invited to choreograph for the special 50th anniversary edition of the Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble.
Dancing through life: App State celebrates 50 years of SADE

Nance Onsrud, Reporter
April 1, 2025
For the 50th consecutive year, App State students and faculty alike trickled into the Valborg Theatre to watch students in the Department of Theatre and Dance perform in the Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble, otherwise known as SADE. The event had performances from Friday-Sunday, with three performances starting at 7 p.m. and one starting at 2 p.m. 

Before the commencement of the performance, a 15-minute video played on a screen, which consisted of different dance numbers throughout SADE’s history, dating back to the very first SADE in the spring of 1975.

ADE dancers perform a piece titled “Sundials in the Shade,” choreographed by Philip McRorie in collaboration with the dancers, on March 24. McRorie, who graduated from App State in 2018 with a degree in dance studies, continues to work as an independent choreographer. (Sydney Willis)

Around 30 dancers filled the stage with performances ranging in artistic style and genre, providing a multicultural experience for audience members. From contemporary lyrical pieces to modern jazz, each number showcased the art form in its own specific way. Choreographers included faculty, students and Appalachian Dance Ensemble alumni.

From the emotional “Sundials in the Shade,” a piece choreographed by Phillip McRorie  featuring slow and graceful movements, to the eccentric personalities showcased in the number “Fruits of the Mango Tree,” choreographed by Elijah Grady, each dance had its own personality and gave a platform to the movement variety in the theatre and dance department.

Chris Yon, an assistant professor in the theatre and dance department and choreographer for multiple numbers in the concert, attested to how vital it is for Boone to have a space to attend performing arts events.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to do something tactile for the community, that can bring many people together,” Yon said.

First-year faculty member Sam Stone choreographed “We’re All in It Together,” performed by dancers during SADE dress rehearsal on March 24. The piece is inspired by the film “Brazil” by Terry Gilliam.

Yon also attributed much of the success of the Appalachian Dance Ensemble to Marianne Adams, the faculty coordinator of the event, who has remained the coordinator for many  of the 50 years of the ensemble. 

“Marianne has reached out her tentacles to the department and has gracefully lifted everyone up in this ensemble from performers to crew members,” Yon said.

In addition to the performances, this year’s SADE paid tribute to Susan Lutz, former associate professor of dance at App State who died in May 2024. Lutz’s impact on the Appalachian Dance Ensemble was immense as she choreographed over 50 dances for the Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble and SADE in the 28 years she served as associate professor. 

To honor Lutz’s impact, a video tribute to Lutz played following the 15-minute intermission, showcasing Lutz’s involvement in the Appalachian Dance Ensemble throughout the years. From backstage clips of her choreographing numbers in rehearsal, to Lutz dancing on stage with students, the tribute was a way to say farewell to an integral part of App State’s performing arts community. 

Theatre and dance department professor Sherone Prince choreographed a piece named “Les Ballet Kou Kou (Celebration Dance)” for the 50th anniversary of the Spring Appalachian Dance Ensemble on March 24. Price, along with Khalid Saleem and Jeff Dickens, arranged and performed live African drum music. (Sydney Willis)

For the finale of the performance, “Les Ballet Kou Kou,” choreographed by Associate Professor Sherone Price, dancers and faculty invited ADE alumni to stand up, and the audience roared in thunderous applause to celebrate all generations of participants of the Appalachian Dance Ensemble. Audience members were then invited to join the performers on stage to dance with them, concluding the performance in a joyful commemoration of the strong spirit of the Appalachian Dance Ensemble. 

Musicians Khalid Saleem and Jeff Dickens accompanied the dancers, playing African drum music. With a beat for dancers and audience members to groove to, the entire audience, no matter their dance skills, was up on their feet joining in the fun onstage.

App State’s Department of Theatre and Dance plans to have two more events in the 

2024-25 season, both occurring at Valborg Theatre. Visit the performance calendar featured on the department’s website for more details.

