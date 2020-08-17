Dashboard: App State and Watauga County COVID case count
With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, App State posts the number of COVID-19 cases among students and employees.
Below is a interactive dashboard with data provided by App State and AppHealthCare. Data from App State and AppHealthCare is updated daily.
Click here if the below dashboard does not work.
Moss Brennan (he/him) is a senior journalism major with a minor in political science and media studies. He has worked on The Appalachian since freshman...
I think students and parents should stay away. Too many people escaping up to this area impacts us who actually do live here .. So just stay away
The university has been there since 1899 so I’m guessing all that live in Boone are aware they must share their home area with students who are also residents for 9 months a year just as you are. Maybe you should rethink your feelings about parents and students. For 120 years the amount of money brought into Boone by those parents and students contribute to the city economy and employment. Unless you want to see your town shut down and business owners go out if business, maybe you could just ask that when parents visit be sure to take all recommended precautions and keep stressing to your adult family members in school to also follow precautions. By the end of next week, the numbers should tell everyone what risks they are taking keeping dorms open. This is just my thought. I dont mean any harm, just wanted to give you a place where you could put yourself in the shoes of a parent whose child is living there.
I agree with Jon all tourists should stay at home all they are doing is infecting those if us who live here and are spreading this virus go home and stay there
ASU students should stay home! ASU has always had a great distance learning program. I know because I have been one of those students. My adult child is home taking all his courses online. I am SO happy that his college decided against in-person instruction. All these ASU parents that are complaining against this are probably bringing students from other states like NY and FL. Their kids are going to get the elderly sick. I would question these parents feelings and motives for their children when they want to send their kids into a highly potential COVID situation. Are they wanting their kids to get sick?
I think app state will do the best they can do and it does come a point when we have to start living our life and don’t forget if those students don’t get to come to school Boone shops and stores could go bankrupt
I also agree with Jon and Dianna. This has nothing to do with the amount of money students, parents, tourists bring up here. This is a health and safety issue and the permanent resident of the area are being affected by the disregard of outsiders bringing the virus up here. I want everyone to enjoy what the high country has to offer but, this virus is nothing to take lightly and we all need to think about how it affects others over our own personal wants and needs. Stop selfishly spreading this virus around the country!!!
I think everything started back up too soon. A few more months out of school, could have made a difference in safety for everyone. Now numbers in the virus are getting higher. Now what? Wrong decision. Do they realize people are dying? This is a serious matter!!!!!!!! Tj