Dashboard: App State and Watauga County COVID case count

Moss Brennan, Political Editor|August 17, 2020

With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, App State posts the number of COVID-19 cases among students and employees.

Below is a interactive dashboard with data provided by App State and AppHealthCare. Data from App State and AppHealthCare is updated daily.

Click here if the below dashboard does not work.