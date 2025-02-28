Donohue shines as App State women’s track and field takes third at indoor Sun Belt Championships

App State women’s track and field wrapped up their indoor season with a strong third-place finish at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships Monday and Tuesday.

Senior Jasmine Donohue starred for the Mountaineers, as she won the women’s 5,000 meters with a time of 16:40.61 and took silver in the women’s 3000 meters and bronze in the women’s mile. These performances meant that she led all individual points scorers at the event with 24.

Senior Emma Russum followed Donohue home in second in the 5,000 with a time of 16:41.66.

In the 3,000 meters, Donohue and Russum finished second and fourth and were split by senior Lauren Johnston. Donohue finished with a time of 9:43.26, Johnston with a time of 9:44.25 and Russum with a time of 9:47.09.

Johnston also followed Donohue home in the women’s mile, with Donohue stopping the clock in 4:47.67 for third while Johnston finished fourth with a time of 4:52.94.

The Mountaineers took another handful of podium finishes in other events.

The team of sophomore Nicole Wells, junior Addison Ollendick-Smith, freshman Ja’Naya Linder and sophomore Jayla Adams took silver in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:45.19.

Freshman Lilly Nichols took silver in the women’s pole vault, clearing 4.18m on the day.

Finally, in the women’s distance medley relay, the team, composed of Wells, Ollendick-Smith, Johnston, and freshman Savannah Moore, took second with 11:35.52.

These performances helped the Mountaineers accumulate 82 points to finish third behind Texas State and Southern Mississippi.

The men’s and women’s track and field teams will both kick off their outdoor seasons at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, March 14-15.