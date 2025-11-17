Eleventh annual Festival of Trees to bring holiday decor for a cause to Boone

The holiday season is in full swing, and locations across Watauga, Avery and Ashe counties will be decorated with over 100 Christmas trees and wreaths. This is all part of the High Country’s annual Festival of Trees, where artists and designers celebrate the holidays and raise money for the Western Youth Network.

The trees are decorated with local art and gift cards. These are part of a public online auction which opens at noon on Wednesday and concludes at 8 p.m. on Dec. 4. The proceeds will support WYN, a community organization that provides mentorship, after school programs, community health projects and summer camp for children in the High Country.

Jennifer Warren, executive director of WYN, wrote in a press release that the support generated at the Festival of Trees is a testament to the generosity of the community, which allows the organization to be a vital resource for the area’s children and families.

“Sometimes it’s surreal to see what we’re able to accomplish at WYN,” Warren wrote. “We know it is because of our incredible supporters and fundraising events like the Festival of Trees that we can thrive as an agency — and facilitate thriving for our children, too. The Festival of Trees has multiple events scheduled in Boone. On Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will have a free showing of “Elf,” with costumes and pajamas encouraged. On Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m., WYN will host a free wreathmaking workshop at Grandview Ballroom of the North End Zone of Kidd Brewer Stadium. On Dec. 3 from 4-6 p.m., the Watauga Community Recreation Center will hold a hot chocolate social with the decorated wreaths on display.