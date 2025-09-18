End Paper art book fair held in Belk Library

A satellite event for an art book fair called End Paper, a biannual artist book fair located at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, which featured many art books, was held Friday in Belk Library at App State. End Paper’s main show is located in Raleigh the weekend of Sept. 20.

Art books are either a catalog of an artist’s work, or a work of art in itself featuring pieces like pop-ups where the paper rises from the book. This event was catered toward graphic design majors, but was open to anyone interested in art.

The organizers of the event in Raleigh have been traveling around the area visiting other colleges, and they came to Boone for App State’s End Paper event.

During the event, there was a panel discussion where students, event organizers and those who came from the NCMA could discuss what the art books are and what artists can do with them.

“Art book fairs feel a little more accessible to students,” said Jessica Greenfield, co-event organizer and graphic design professor.

Greenfield said many students will be going into a field where these art books are prominent, but many have never been exposed to them and don’t know what to do with them. The main goal of the fair is to help students see that this is something that is really accessible that they can participate in.

To help students see the opportunities that await them with art books, special collections in the library were brought out. On many tables, books with popouts and many different colors, shapes and designs were laid out for students to see. They were encouraged to flip through and become familiar with the books.

“Part of this is just to kind of give students exposure to the special collections, to artist books, to an understanding of like communal events like the end paper art book fair,” said Stephen Parks, co-event organizer and assistant professor of graphic design.

Some students that attended were majoring in another aspect of art, besides graphic design. Still, the event was meant to encourage students with all different interests to enjoy art books.

“I think it’s crazy that we have this collection in the first place,” said Emma Hancock, a senior art and visual culture major. “I’m always looking for new opportunities to come up with interesting displays and see what the students are interested in.”

Hancock said she is a part of the Looking Glass Gallery and the Art Collections Gallery at App State. Including art books would be a new way to get students interested in other collections on campus, she said.

Junior graphic design major Brianna Bryson, said she loved the physical part of art and design, and would be interested in self-publishing art books in the future.

Besides just the displays from special collections, there was an area in the Makerspace where students and the general public could try out creating their own art book.