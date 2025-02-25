Categories:

Executive orders create ‘uncertainty’ for international students

Byline photo of Rebekah Mann
Rebekah Mann, Senior Reporter
February 25, 2025
Flags line the hallway in Plemmons Student Union to represent the various international App State students on Feb. 12. These flags are meant to be updated every semester to represent all the international students actively attending the university.
Flags line the hallway in Plemmons Student Union to represent the various international App State students on Feb. 12. These flags are meant to be updated every semester to represent all the international students actively attending the university.
Mady Helt

The transition of power between two election cycles has brought controversial policy changes, executive orders and public remarks from the government’s new leaders, impacting people from a wide range of demographics and nationalities.

A portion of the affected population includes international students at App State, who Karen Marshall, director of International Student and Scholar Services and Outreach, helps oversee. 

Marshall said this academic year, just over 130 students are attending App State on an F-1 or J-1 visa. F-1 holders are full-time and degree-seeking students, while J-1 holders are non-degree seeking exchange students who are typically here for shorter periods of time, like a single semester.

“They’re small, but they can be close-knit,” Marshall said. “They form a really global community.”

The IntAPP office located in room 205 of the Plemmons Student Union on Feb. 12. IntAPP is a club that supports and welcomes international students, encourages study abroad programs and helps to internationalize App State’s campus. (Mady Helt)

Marshall said a good resource for keeping up with immigration executive orders is through NAFSA: Association of International Educators. She said at this time, it is unclear how many of the executive orders might end up impacting higher education.

“There’s just uncertainty in that we don’t quite know how they’re going to play out, or there’s just more to come,” Marshall said.

Within that uncertainty, Marshall said there are a few executive orders that could have more impact on App State students than others.

One of them is Executive Order 14188, which directly mentions higher education and is titled “Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism.” The order outlines that students at universities who participate in pro-Palestine or anti-Israel protests could face repercussions.

Marshall said that although the repercussions have the potential to affect any student, they could be “particularly harmful for international students or anyone who’s an immigrant here on a visa.”  

Because those repercussions are unclear right now, Marshall said she thinks it’s something for campuses to “keep a close eye on.”

Executive Order 14159, titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” is another policy change with potential to affect App State international students. This order provides U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement the power to make arrests in previously established places of asylum, like schools, churches and hospitals.

Marshall said in the wake of these changes, the Office of International Programs at App State is a good resource for anyone who has immigration related questions. 

“We would be happy to have a conversation with anyone who has concerns,” Marshall said.

Morgana Cording, a graduate student from Hannover, Germany, is studying history and religious studies. Cording said she speaks with her friends back home frequently about the political landscapes of both the U.S. and Germany.

“I started to compare the political situations, and how this would actually impact not only my situation as an exchange student, but also globally how this might change the world,” Cording said.

Cording said she believes Elon Musk is one of the connections between politics in the two countries.

The Office of International Programs presents artifacts from Asian culture with representative items on Feb. 12. (Mady Helt)

According to the White House, Musk is a senior advisor to President Donald Trump with a focus on government efficiency. 

Trump appointed Musk to a key role of the new Department of Government Efficiency, which acts as a financial advisory board. 

Since being appointed, Musk has publicly expressed his support for Germany’s far-right political party, Alternative for Germany. At the end of January, Musk virtually spoke at one of the party’s campaign events. 

His virtual appearance where he showed his support for the party came only a few days after he made an arm gesture that was widely debated by the public. Some, like Cording, believe the gesture was similar to the Nazi salute, while others believe the action was completely unrelated. 

“Do it in Europe and you’re going to have huge trouble,” Cording said. “There’s no excuse for it.” 

Cording said if the connections between the far-right political landscapes of both countries as seen through Musk weren’t happening at the same time, she “wouldn’t be as scared.” 

Daniel Heuse, another international student from Germany, raised similar concerns about Musk and the support the billionaire has given to the AfD. Heuse said he believes the AfD Party feels “like a threat to our democracy in Germany,” and Musk’s actions are ill-informed. 

The Office of International Programs presents various artifacts from around the world on Feb. 12. These shelves can be found throughout the office representing cultures of the world. (Mady Helt)

“He’s criticizing the German government without knowing what is actually happening in Germany, and just supporting the far right party,” Heuse said. 

Similarly to Marshall, Heuse also said this time is feeling uncertain. Heuse said some of Trump’s remarks about the future could have impacts on Germany and the country’s relationship with the U.S., although none of them have resulted in immediate action.  

One thing Heuse expressed concern about was a remark Trump made on his campaign trail. At a rally in Savannah, Georgia, Trump mentioned his interest in making German car manufacturers U.S. companies, which Heuse believes would have a “significant negative influence” on Germany’s economy. 

“He’s just saying he’s going to do things, and we just don’t know what he’s going to do in the end,” Heuse said. “Now we’re just waiting.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6721
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

More to Discover
More in A&C
Boone Docs merchandise is displayed for sale inside the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Feb. 22
Appalachian Theatre hosts fourth annual Boone Docs Film Festival
App at a glance: Feb. 24 - March 2
App at a glance: Feb. 24 - March 2
The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country advertises a workshop with the director of the film “How to Sue the Klan” on Feb. 21.
Boone Docs kicks off with documentary filmmaking workshop
‘Automatic’ weaves The Lumineers’ catalog into a musical tapestry
‘Automatic’ weaves The Lumineers’ catalog into a musical tapestry
New Music Friday Feb. 21
New Music Friday Feb. 21
Playlist of the Week: It's for the better
Playlist of the Week: It's for the better
More in News
From left, Dezirae Britton and Sam Cullen assist a shopper with items available at their table in Plemmons Student Union on Feb. 19.
Student thrift fundraiser helps feed Boone
This Week in History: The Appalachian celebrates 25th anniversary
This Week in History: The Appalachian celebrates 25th anniversary
Boone community members march for trans rights and national unity on King Street
Boone community members march for trans rights and national unity on King Street
Demonstrators hold up signs that read “Honk 4 Healthcare” as Watauga Medics drive by on King Street on Feb. 16.
App State’s SESL organizes “Honk 4 Healthcare” protest on King Street
Charlene Powers Walsh and her dog Wanda sit in the trunk of her car, which she donated during her third trip to Western North Carolina. The car is packed with heaters. Courtesy of Charlene Powers Walsh.
How one Hurricane Helene volunteer brought passion, service to the community
Article clippings from the Appalachian authors archive.
Special Collections Archives: Appalachian author Charles Frazier
Donate to The Appalachian
$6721
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal