FARM Cafe and QueerSphere host open mic for Trans Day of Visibility

Editor’s note: This article contains mentions of discrimination, violence and struggles faced by transgender individuals, which may be upsetting to some.

FARM Cafe was alight with music and conversation on Monday before the beginning of an open mic event for Transgender Day of Visibility.

The event was put on by QueerSphere, a community organization which aims to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and community members and promotes activism.

Eden Vigus, a junior geography and sustainable development major, is a founding member of QueerSphere. They said the connection of students and community members is very important to the organization’s conception.

“It’s not a student organization,” Vigus said. “The main driver was kind of bridging that institutional gap where there’s a lot of institutional resources for students but not as many for community members.”

Vigus said the organization meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Third Place. Their meetings consist of talking, community-building, assessing the needs of the LGBTQ+ community and sharing resources like clothing alteration. Recently, their meetings have been contributing to the planning of the open mic event.

The event started with some poetry readings.

Finn Dalton, a freshman music therapy major, read a poem written by himself along with anonymously written poems from several of his gender-nonconforming peers. The topics ranged from transphobia perpetuated by family members to dissecting an individual’s relationship with their identity and a poem that described feeling fluctuation in gender.

“My gender changes with the seasons. In the spring it is bright and feminine like the flowers. In the winter it is turbulent and shifting like the wind,” Dalton read from an anonymously written poem titled “Waves.”

Jaidyn Toomey, a senior apparel design and merchandising major, was next to read a poem. Their untitled work discussed inner turbulence regarding gender and how an individual can feel unsure but still retain confidence and hope.

“Teach with your words. Lead with your actions,” Toomey read. “Too often your voice is muffled by the veil of insecurity, the lyrics of your heart only sung in solitude.”

In addition to poetry, there was a demonstration by Arthur Bradley, a senior social work major, of how to give a testosterone shot.

“I just wanted to walk you guys through the process, partially to normalize what gender-affirming care can look like and also to take away a little bit of the fear surrounding it,” Bradley said.

He went through the steps of preparing the skin, drawing the medicine and administering the shot. He gave advice on how to make the process more enjoyable, such as creating a ritual, using fun-themed bandages and playing enjoyable music or a show.

Ace Kuhn, a freshman history education major, shared a story-driven poem about his relationship with his mother after coming out.

“Nothing could prepare her for the explosive emotions, a sudden bomb to be diffused after school and sports. Nothing could prepare her for the oddities and interests of a growing person,” Kuhn read in his untitled poem.

The performance ended as Kuhn described the love he received from his mother and her eventual acceptance of his identity.

The evening ended with some musical performances. Dalton performed a self-composed song about his journey with his gender identity.

Dalton and Toomey did a joint performance of a song called “funeral,” which Dalton said was about transgender individuals that had been lost to violence and discrimination.

“When they say ‘in loving memory,’ will they say the wrong name? I pray, please just get it right at our funerals,” Dalton sang in the song’s final verses.

While Dalton was on stage, he said the audience should contact their legislators and advocate for protections for transgender people.

Vigus said QueerSphere was started as an organization for activism.

“We started this project on what makes student activism successful and unsuccessful, and here’s the kicker, it’s not the college students,” Vigus said. “It’s engaging with the people around you who aren’t college students.”

Vigus said they hope the organization continues to build relationships with other community organizations like FARM Cafe and put on community events like the open mic night.

When he saw the poster for the event, Kuhn said he wanted to attend because it was relevant to him. He said the communal aspect was very important and he wanted to be a part of it.