Heather Norris installed as App State’s eighth chancellor

Heather Norris’ installation was held at the Holmes Convocation Center Friday, officially inaugurating her as the eighth chancellor of App State.

The ceremony invited guest speakers who spoke about Norris’ career with App State along with musical performances by various Hayes School of Music groups, including the Marching Mountaineers and University Singers. The event was attended by faculty, App State alumni, Norris’ family and other attendees.

Kathryn Long, App State alumna and a UNC System Presidential Scholar, welcomed attendees to the ceremony.

David Jackson, president and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the ties between the community and App State, especially during Hurricane Helene. He also spoke about finding a sense of community in Boone post-graduation.

“I am proud to represent a fortunate group of alumni that found home and family in these mountains after graduation,” Jackson said.

Student Body President Nicole Tran took to the stage to discuss grit, which she said Norris embodies.

“And I believe a lot of this stems from Chancellor Norris, her investment in our university, the Boone community, and most importantly, her investment in us, the students,” Tran said. “Chancellor Norris has shown us that leadership is not about standing on the front, but standing beside. She has embraced the challenges that face higher education, from ensuring accessibility and affordability to fostering innovation and sustainability.”

Jim Westerman, chair of the Faculty Senate, discussed the faculty’s decision to nominate Norris as their first choice of chancellor, with the faculty senate offering its complete support of her.

Peter Hans, president of the UNC System, spoke about Norris’ role as a leader throughout her time at App State.

Hans then proceeded with the charge of office, accompanied by C. Phillip Byers, a member of the UNC Board of Governors and App State alumni, and The Honorable Rebecca Eggers-Gryder. Norris’ husband and daughter joined her on stage as she swore an oath.

Norris was presented with a ceremonial mace, which is a traditional symbol of authority. Designed as a walking stick, the mace reflects the natural landscape of the region. Adorned at the top is a red-tailed hawk — representing the empowerment of education. Its talons grasp two quartz crystals, with one symbolizing the global nature of the university and the other a reproduction of Grandfather Mountain — the highest peak on the eastern escarpment of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Norris was also presented with a medallion, which, when placed on her shoulders, represented the transfer of authority as App State’s chancellor.

Afterward, Norris delivered an inaugural address to the audience, where she recounted the experience of Helene and the importance of the community’s response.

“Mountaineers are the kind of people you want to have around when the weather turns for the worse and the creeks start to rise,” she said.

Norris continued discussing her experience of 22 years at App State, the university’s role as a research-focused and educational institution and the future of App State.

“Appalachian State University, this once small teacher’s academy in the lost province of Western North Carolina which welcomed 53 students in its very first class, is now a major research institution and an economic engine for our region,” she said. “At a time when many universities are contending with public skepticism about their value declining involvement and jumping funding challenges, we’re a cultural center, a sports powerhouse and the most beautiful place in America to go to school.”

The ceremony was concluded by Hans as the Marching Mountaineers heralded out guests with the schools’ fight song and streamers.