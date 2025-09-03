High Country asked to provide anecdotes for Hurricane Helene Archive

The recently launched Hurricane Helene Archive, was designed as a joint effort between App State and the Boone community, and seeks to capture the stories and experiences of those who lived through the storm.

Photos, videos, artwork or any other media related to Helene will be accepted. Anyone can add to the archive by going to the contribute tab on the website and filling out the necessary information.

“This archive will capture the whole human experience,” said Beth Davison, the organizer of the archive. “We want to cover all perspectives.”

Davison, who works as a documentary filmmaker and professor in the department of Interdisciplinary Studies at App State, released a film called “We Begin Again at 9:30,” which premiered alongside the archive’s initial launch in January, is available for free on the website. All of the media in the archive is in the public domain unless explicitly stated otherwise on the site.

One of the archive’s goals is to enhance responsiveness to future storms in the High Country. Davison said understanding patterns and strategies found from data and stories in the archive will help the next generations understand how to survive in the face of natural disasters like Helene.

“When it’s a faded memory, we want people to be able to learn from the experience of the storm,” Davison said.