The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

High Country asked to provide anecdotes for Hurricane Helene Archive

Colin Wishneski, Senior News Reporter
September 3, 2025
Chloe Pound

The recently launched Hurricane Helene Archive, was designed as a joint effort between App State and the Boone community, and seeks to capture the stories and experiences of those who lived through the storm.

Photos, videos, artwork or any other media related to Helene will be accepted. Anyone can add to the archive by going to the contribute tab on the website and filling out the necessary information.

“This archive will capture the whole human experience,” said Beth Davison, the organizer of the archive. “We want to cover all perspectives.”

Davison, who works as a documentary filmmaker and professor in the department of Interdisciplinary Studies at App State, released a film called “We Begin Again at 9:30,” which premiered alongside the archive’s initial launch in January, is available for free on the website. All of the media in the archive is in the public domain unless explicitly stated otherwise on the site.

One of the archive’s goals is to enhance responsiveness to future storms in the High Country. Davison said understanding patterns and strategies found from data and stories in the archive will help the next generations understand how to survive in the face of natural disasters like Helene.

“When it’s a faded memory, we want people to be able to learn from the experience of the storm,” Davison said.

Davison urged any students or community members with media from the storm and the recovery process to upload it to the archive as soon as possible. She is interested in videos of Rivers Street on the morning of Sept. 27 and humanitarian work around the High Country in the following weeks.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$58
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Colin Wishneski
Colin Wishneski, Senior News Reporter
Colin Wishneski (he/him) is a freshman history major. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$58
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal