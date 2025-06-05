The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

How App State’s construction projects have progressed in the 2024-25 school year

Colin Wishneski, Reporter
June 4, 2025
Hayden Wittenborn
Edwin Duncan Hall is under construction on April 15.

The 2024-25 academic year has been marked by construction projects throughout campus and the Town of Boone. App State’s goals with construction are outlined on their website in a master plan.

The five objectives in the plan are to “create a sense of place and a central gateway,” “enhance Rivers Street,” “unite the two halves of campus,” “foster community and mixed-use partnerships in west campus and the athletics neighborhood” and “support innovation and collaboration at the bookends of campus.”

Peacock Hall is undergoing renovations to add updated classrooms and infrastructure to the Walker College of Business. Construction plans also include an extension to the building. These renovations have impacted the Peacock Traffic Circle, a major hub for the AppalCart bus system. Antonio Turazzo, a junior psychology major, uses the bus stop frequently to get to his apartment.

Peacock Hall is under construction on April 15. In place of the bus circle is now a construction zone. (Hayden Wittenborn)

“The construction is pretty annoying,” Turazzo said. “Especially when it rains, it can get muddy. It all makes getting on and off the bus hectic.”

The innovation district at the end of Bodenheimer Drive is under construction and slated to be completed in 2026. The neighborhood will feature faculty and staff housing, which is set to be completed this year. 

According to App State’s official website, a STEM academic building will be completed by the end of next year. Underground utilities such as electrical and gas lines have been installed, and the current focus is on completing the multistory residential buildings.

Wey Hall, which housed the art department until safety concerns forced its closure last year, is undergoing renovations that will include sprinkler systems and updated plumbing, elevators and electrical systems. The renovations will also include a student art gallery on the first floor, a wood shop, a sculpture studio and more teaching and lecture space. It is slated for completion by the end of 2025.

Edwin Duncan Hall is also under renovation. Classes have been able to be held in the building since fall 2024. The construction is around 50% complete. It will add an improved HVAC and sprinkler system, as well as more technologically advanced classrooms and STEM laboratories. The construction process faced a 30-day setback after Hurricane Helene, but it is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

Wey Hall is under construction on April 15. (Hayden Wittenborn)

Appalachian 105 is a piece of land formerly owned by Watauga High School that was sold to App State in September 2017. The property was made into a parking lot and is home to multiple athletic facilities.

In fall 2024, outdoor tennis courts and the Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium — the new softball facility — were installed. In spring 2025, work began on an indoor tennis facility that will feature six courts. App State and the Town of Boone received approval from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to add a traffic light at the entrance to Appalachian 105 and is currently working on securing a contractor.

The Arts Corridor will connect the east and west sides of campus as well as all of the major art buildings. The Arts Corridor will also feature art installations along the way, including sculptures and murals. One mural by nationally recognized artist duo Jessie and Katey on the stairs at the Turchin Center has been up since 2020 and is a regular part of the commute of many App State students and Boone community members. The future of the project will focus on connecting the Schaefer Center to Chapel Wilson Hall.

Anna Huey, a freshman music industry studies major, sometimes finds her way to the Broyhill Music Center blocked by buses or construction. She is still optimistic about the outcomes of the projects.

“It can be annoying,” Huey said, “but hopefully better things will come out of it.”

