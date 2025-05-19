Mountaineer baseball falls in final regular season series against Georgia State

App State baseball lost their series against Georgia State 2-1 in the final regular season series Thursday to Saturday.

Thursday

The Mountaineers lost the first game of the series 4-2 on Thursday.

Neither team was able to score in the first 2 innings of the game. The Panthers struck first in the third inning, with a double and a sacrifice fly scoring 2 runs.

After a wild pitch from the Black and Gold, the Panthers were able to score 1 run in the fifth frame, extending their lead 3-0.

A 2 RBI double from redshirt freshman outfielder Dillon Moquin put the Mountaineers back into the game.

However, in the eighth inning, the Panthers scored the final run of the game and secured the victory.

Despite the loss, the Black and Gold recorded 9 hits to the Panther’s 6 hits.

Friday

App State lost 20-10 in a high scoring showdown in the second game of the series, which saw 7 home runs on Friday.

Georgia State started the game strong with a 5 run first inning, which included a 3 run home run.

The Mountaineers got on the scoreboard with a bases loaded walk in the second frame.

The Panthers scored 2 runs in the top of the third. Freshman left fielder Riley Luft answered with a 2 RBI single bringing the score to 7-3.

The Panthers hit their second home run of the game in the top of the fourth inning extending their lead 9-3.

Freshman infielder Tyler Litchenberger and Luft both recorded RBIs in the frame, shrinking the deficit.

The scoring died down until the seventh and eighth innings. The Panthers recorded 6 runs across the two innings, and in the eighth inning they hit their third home run of the game.

Litchenberger answered with a home run of his own, making the score 15-7.

Georgia State scored 5 more runs in the ninth frame off the back of 2 more home runs.

A 3 run home run from sophomore first baseman Kameron Miller was the final score of the game.

Saturday

App State bounced back after the losses and won the third game of the series 5-4.

The game started slow until sophomore third baseman Tanner McCammon hit a 2 run home run to take the lead 2-0 in the fifth inning.

Georgia State followed with a home run of their own in the sixth frame making the score 2-1.

A 3 RBI double from senior catcher Braxton Church in the sixth frame increased the Mountaineer’s lead 5-1.

The Panthers scored 3 runs in the next inning, 2 of which came off a home run.

The Mountaineers were able to hold on for the next two innings and secured the win.