Mountaineers close regular season with 9-0 win against Kent State

App State field hockey closed out the regular season with a dominant 9-0 victory over Kent State University on senior day in Boone.

The Mountaineers jumped out to an early lead behind their senior stars. Junior defender Sophia Baxter opened the scoring at the 11-minute mark off assists from graduate student defender Sarah Perkins and senior forward Henriette Stegen. Less than a minute later, senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky doubled the lead with a deflection after a penalty corner, giving App State a 2-0 advantage after the first quarter.

App State continued to control the pace before halftime. Sophomore midfielder Frederique Grimbergen capitalized on a rebound in front of the cage to make the score 3-0. The Mountaineers kept Kent State from scoring a single shot in the first half.

Coming out of halftime, senior midfielder Lise Boekaar fired in her 13th goal of the season, followed by Kuzmicky’s second of the day and 10th of the season. The Mountaineers generated 4 penalty corners in the quarter while holding Kent State to 1.

In the final quarter, the Mountaineers scored four times in the last 12 minutes. Senior forward Kate Richardson struck first after a scramble in front of the goal, and Stegen followed with a finish off a pass from Kuzmicky. In the closing minute, senior midfielder Samantha Connors and senior defender Sarah Callery each scored to secure the 9-0 win on senior day. App State outshot Kent State 19-8 and held a 17-5 advantage in shots on goal. Graduate student goalkeeper Claire Grenis made 4 saves to earn her fourth shutout of the season.