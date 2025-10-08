Mountaineers face nightmare weekend with back to back blowout losses

For the first time ever, App State field hockey took the field as a nationally ranked team, coming into this week’s poll ranked at No. 18 after starting the season 8-1.

The Mountaineers faced off against the University of Miami at Ohio Red Hawks, whom they haven’t beaten since 2003. The Red Hawks got on the board first and never looked back as they won the match 7-0.

“We had a specific game plan for Miami, and they were able to counter. They’re a really good team,” head coach Emily Dinsmore said. “They out worked us and outran us today, so for us, it’s going back to the drawing board.”

The first period started slow, something Dinsmore was hoping for. App State led the shot total 4-0. A good chance from senior midfielder Lise Boekaar was blocked by the Red Hawks goalkeeper. The shot by Boekaar was the best chance the Mountaineers saw all day.

In the second and third periods, Miami (OH) was able to score 6 goals in two frames, as they sliced through the App State defense with ease.

“We weren’t able to slow the game down. They were able to get to the inside of us and create numbers up situations,” Dinsmore said. “We kind of let them dictate the game as opposed to us being able to control the pace like we have the last couple of games.”

The fourth period was much of the same as the Red Hawks were able to do whatever they wanted against the Mountaineers midfield and defense. Miami (OH) scored their final goal just 1 minute into the period and controlled the pace for the final 13 minutes.

“Our seniors need to step up for this Sunday. We have a ton of senior leadership on the team and a ton of them that start,” Dinsmore said. “I’d like to see them and our captains lead the charge as we go into Sunday.”

The Sunday game was more of the same from the Black and Gold as the No. 6 Liberty University Flames came to town and won 7-1.

The Flames dominated every facet of the game from start to finish, ousting App State on shots, corners and shots on goal. The only stats the Mountaineers led in was saves, which was due to App State only getting one shot on net.

That lone shot on target came from senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky. She capitalized on a strong right side cross over into the box to put the Mountaineers on the board for the first time in the second period. It was too little too late as the scoreline already read 3-1.

Liberty did not look back as Liberty forward Zoé Gaillard scored the next three goals for the Flames, putting the game away.

The Mountaineers looked defeated on the pitch after that last Gaillard goal, and it did not get any better as the Flames added another goal with just 5 minutes left in the game for a final scoreline of 7-1.

App State field hockey looks to get back on track as they take a road trip to Michigan, facing off against Mid-American Conference opponent Central Michigan University Chippewas and Michigan State University Spartans. The Chippewas are just under the Mountaineers in the MAC standings while the Spartans are 3-8 and have lost six straight games.