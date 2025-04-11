The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

New Music Friday April 11

Owen Marcellino, Reporter
April 11, 2025
Rian Hughes

Editor’s note: This story includes brief use of crude language

With the impending end of another semester, students are met with unexpected challenges. While catching up on assignments and cramming for exams, let the fresh sounds of popular music guide you through the final stretch. 

Briston Maroney has released his latest single “Bullshit” alongside the announcement of his third studio album, “JIMMY.” “Bullshit” is a soft rock ballad that opens Maroney’s mind up to the world, sharing his anxieties and insecurities from growing up in the music industry. 

Bon Iver has been a present force in folk and acoustic music since his late 2000s release of  “For Emma, Forever Ago,” but his latest album ventures towards a more decorated sonic environment. His latest release, “SABLE, fABLE,” includes the track “Day One” featuring Dijon and Flock of Dimes. The combination of creativity on this track is apparent with layered vocals and versatile production, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in the musical world Iver has built over the past two decades.  

While many remember Ross Lynch from Disney Channel’s “Austin & Ally,” he and his brother, Rocky Lynch, have made a new name for themselves with their band THE DRIVER ERA. Releasing their latest studio album, “Obsession,” the brothers have refined their indie-pop sound, curating a new-wave rock sound with synths and ambient guitars. The final track, “Better,” is a testament to their delicate songwriting, which has bonded the two for over a decade of music-making. 

Frankie Cosmos released their latest single, “Vanity,” which is the first single for their upcoming album “Different Talking.” Rearranging their relaxed bedroom pop sound, Cosmos delivers another soothing track with angelic vocals that float over muffled guitars.  

Returning to the lineup of iconic pop stars, MARINA has released her latest single, “CUNTISSIMO.” This electric dance-pop track visits the realm of sonic possibilities as MARINA explores her poetic lyrical delivery over booming synths and dramatic strings. 

Turnstile has released the lead single and title track for their upcoming album “NEVER ENOUGH.” This track is a classic garage rock anthem with its repetitive chorus and catchy guitar solos. “NEVER ENOUGH” closes with ambient static that fades in and out, dimming into a sudden kick drum that slowly builds into the album’s next track.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7381
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Owen Marcellino
Owen Marcellino, Reporter
Owen Marcellino (he/him) is a junior music industry studies major with a concentration in marketing and promotion. Originally from Raleigh, NC this is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$7381
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal