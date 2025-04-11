New Music Friday April 11

Editor’s note: This story includes brief use of crude language

With the impending end of another semester, students are met with unexpected challenges. While catching up on assignments and cramming for exams, let the fresh sounds of popular music guide you through the final stretch.

Briston Maroney has released his latest single “Bullshit” alongside the announcement of his third studio album, “JIMMY.” “Bullshit” is a soft rock ballad that opens Maroney’s mind up to the world, sharing his anxieties and insecurities from growing up in the music industry.

Bon Iver has been a present force in folk and acoustic music since his late 2000s release of “For Emma, Forever Ago,” but his latest album ventures towards a more decorated sonic environment. His latest release, “SABLE, fABLE,” includes the track “Day One” featuring Dijon and Flock of Dimes. The combination of creativity on this track is apparent with layered vocals and versatile production, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in the musical world Iver has built over the past two decades.

While many remember Ross Lynch from Disney Channel’s “Austin & Ally,” he and his brother, Rocky Lynch, have made a new name for themselves with their band THE DRIVER ERA. Releasing their latest studio album, “Obsession,” the brothers have refined their indie-pop sound, curating a new-wave rock sound with synths and ambient guitars. The final track, “Better,” is a testament to their delicate songwriting, which has bonded the two for over a decade of music-making.

Frankie Cosmos released their latest single, “Vanity,” which is the first single for their upcoming album “Different Talking.” Rearranging their relaxed bedroom pop sound, Cosmos delivers another soothing track with angelic vocals that float over muffled guitars.

Returning to the lineup of iconic pop stars, MARINA has released her latest single, “CUNTISSIMO.” This electric dance-pop track visits the realm of sonic possibilities as MARINA explores her poetic lyrical delivery over booming synths and dramatic strings.