OPINION: Anti-vaccine rhetoric is deadly

Since January, 762 cases of measles have been reported in Texas, resulting in the deaths of two children. What did both of these kids have in common? They were unvaccinated.

These cases mark a dangerous upward trend of measles in the United States considering that previously, the Center of Disease and Control had declared the illness eradicated in 2000 — an outcome that was only achieved because of the advancements made in vaccinations.

One of the most common vaccines children receive is a combined shot for measles, mumps and rubella, a necessary and safe protection to ensure the enduring health of a child. The CDC reports that if 95% of kindergarteners receive the MMR vaccine, most of those kids will be protected by herd immunity. Herd immunity follows the idea that if enough people are immune to a disease, the infection won’t spread.

However, the number of kids actually getting vaccinated is beginning to steadily decrease. In the 2024-25 school year, only 92.5% of U.S. kindergarten students were vaccinated for MMR and 92.1% for diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis.

While it can be difficult to trust all of the vaccinations required for a young child, whether that be because of fears surrounding adverse effects or disillusionment with the entire institution of vaccines — ideologies are not as important as the lives of children.

There is a multitude of misinformation being constantly spread through social media, primarily by hyper conservative individuals. This, very understandably, leaves parents confused on what the best choice is for their family. As a result of the rampant rhetoric, politics have begun to have a substantial correlation with views towards vaccinations.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a steady increase in the distrust in vaccines. Many individuals became divisive because of political polarization, the shortened time it took to make the vaccine and hostility towards mandated shots. This anger towards vaccination has culminated into the movement of “anti-vaxxers.”

A peer-reviewed study by Harvard Kennedy School explored the concept of an “ideological spillover” from distaste toward the COVID-19 vaccine to other unrelated vaccines, mostly in reference to influenza. In general, it’s rather illogical that the political derision around COVID-19 would carry over to vaccines as a whole.

Another driving force in the “anti-vax” crusade is the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was elected by President Donald Trump to follow in his path and spread anti-vaccine rhetoric. Despite having no medical or public health background, Kennedy has the federal power to influence views and decisions toward vaccines and medications.

The Nation Public Radio released an article discussing the resurgence of certain illnesses. Within the article is a comment from Gregory Poland who states, “It is a fantasy to think we can lower vaccination rates and herd immunity in the U.S. and not suffer recurrence of these diseases. One in 3,000 kids who gets measles is going to die. There’s no treatment for it. They are going to die.”

Kennedy has been known to make comments regarding vaccines that are categorically false, largely linking them to autism in children. Now that this claim has been debunked by many scientists, the blame is shifting to acetaminophen — the main active ingredient in Tylenol. This assumption has zero concrete evidence to back it up and contributes to the constant stream of misinformation revolving in the news.

Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia spoke about Kennedy’s role in perpetuating mistrust of government health programs. “The notion that he’d even be considered for that position makes people think he knows what he’s talking about. He appeals to lessened trust, the idea that ‘There are things you don’t see, data they don’t present, that I’m going to find out so you can really make an informed decision.’”

Kennedy is not the only anti-vaxxer who holds power either. The majority of the state legislature is controlled by Republicans, so they have the ability to enact changes that fit their narrative of public health. This control gives them the opportunity to create bills that could have catastrophic consequences, such as lessening or ending school-entry vaccine requirements.

It isn’t hypothetical either; the Gov. of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has already made moves to make Florida the first state to get rid of all childhood vaccine mandates. If other states begin to follow suit, children will die.

The current administration has already shown that they are willing and able to restrict access to vaccinations, as seen with the proposed narrowing of who could receive the COVID-19 booster. U.S. residents should be worried about decisions regarding their health being left in the hands of ignorant individuals who would rather further their own agenda than protect the lives of innocent children.

The lack of vaccination goes beyond measles and will extend to worsening outbreaks of whooping cough, meningitis or even polio. To neglect the severe ramifications associated with the return of these deadly illnesses is a recipe for disaster and heartbreak.

Many parents are under the assumption that their kids naturally build immunity and by following some homeopathic lifestyle, they don’t require vaccines. However, this kind of thinking is incredibly dangerous, not only for the sake of one child but for the health of their friends and peers.

Society shouldn’t be following the lead of politicians who know nothing about the realities of public health. Instead, individuals should value the wealth of scientific research that supports why childhood and adult vaccinations are incredibly necessary.