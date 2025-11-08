OPINION: Hustle culture is exhausting

In college, students not only take intensive courses but often have a myriad of other responsibilities, such as work, clubs and household chores. It’s unfortunately common for students to internalize the expectation of being busy and even use it as a point of competition with other students.

Ambition should be rewarded, but a schedule filled to the point where it becomes stress-inducing doesn’t necessarily equate to greater success.

Students seem to forget the value of work-life balance as online influencers spread ideas of outlandish schedules and are praised for their relentlessness or “hustle.” This has been frequently referred to as “hustle culture” and often encourages unhealthy lifestyle practices.

With a lot of hustle-related content on the internet, the idea has become normalized, encouraging people to compare their schedules with others and view themselves as inadequate. TikTok video trends, which perpetuate these ideas, include some “day in the life” style videos as well as intricate morning and nighttime routines that are unrealistic for the average viewer.

Podcast hosts who market themselves as motivational or self-help speakers often plant these views into the minds of young audiences, and some promoters flaunt larger platforms than others. Rob Dial’s “The Mindset Mentor” podcast and the “Become Unstoppable” episode of Dave Goggins’ “The Resilient Mind” podcast are some examples of hustle culture being pushed online, with Goggins taking a more aggressive approach than Dial — name-calling his audience.

This phenomenon seems to have been widely internalized by Generation Z, likely fueled by societal pressures to prove their worth from preceding generations. Millennials have often been labeled as “lazy” or “sensitive,” which could be attributed to mounting pressure to find employment in a dwindling job market. Students today, employed or not, often compare stress levels with their peers and boast about how such feelings stem from high expectations.

This is often expressed passively through comparing schedules and dismissing the exhaustion of others because of their lighter workloads. Instead, students should realize that stress is relative to everyone’s individual life.

Another issue with reinforcing the narrative surrounding constant hustle is that it isn’t an attainable lifestyle for everyone’s situation. There’s nothing wrong with not having a certain number of things going on in one’s life — especially college students. Some majors naturally require more demanding classes than others. It’s important to remember that everyone has a different understanding of difficulty; work-life balance comes easier to some than others.

Some students prefer channeling their energy into other facets which are not related to work or education, but are just as important. Hobbies and relationships bring upon self development as well, and hobbies can be channeled through school clubs. However, not every student takes an interest in joining clubs or organizations. This could be because of the intensity of their major or a desire for free time, and that doesn’t reflect their ambition, drive or worth as a student.

Hustle culture often promotes extremes that negatively affect a person’s health, such as an unhealthy or unconventional sleep schedule. All-nighters are glorified as a sort of noble sacrifice toward academics, while blogs and TikTok videos spread the idea that successful people do things like wake up at 4 a.m. and immediately dunk their heads into pre-arranged ice baths.

Everyone should follow a sleep schedule that feels natural to them and shouldn’t feel that getting up at a certain time alone will change the trajectory of their success. If a student is experiencing a lack of sleep, it can actually be detrimental to their health and academic performance.

Dieting is another idea that is frequently pushed onto impressionable students through hustle culture. Restrictive or overly specific and rigorous diets can quickly put a student’s health in peril. The same goes for over-exerting oneself through exercise, which often becomes a coping mechanism for academic stress. Exercise is, of course, something that should be encouraged, but it is unsafe when it becomes someone’s obsession or only outlet for relaxation.

App State offers many services available to help students who are struggling to manage their personal schedules or cope with general stress. Students can schedule meetings with their academic advisor to go over their schedule or class performance. The Career Development Center “supports all students in their journey to career success.”

There should be a shift in the narrative where downtime is celebrated again. Devoting time not only to serious matters but also to things one personally enjoys and is rejuvenated by should be seen as healthy rather than lazy. It should be recognized that the path to success is different for everyone, but regardless of a person’s schedule, they deserve breaks. Real success will stem from balance, not burnout.