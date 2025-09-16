OPINION: What classic book character are you based on your zodiac sign?

One of the biggest ways we as readers can relate to works of literature, even substantially older ones, is by finding characters we see ourselves in. Whether it be through similar idiosyncrasies, traits or the way in which you communicate with others, you are able to gain the ability to learn new things about yourself through the lens of another. Zodiac signs work the same way. Yours could reveal which classic literary character aligns with your personality the most.

Aries: Victor Frankenstein from “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley

Much like Victor Frankenstein, Aries are passionate, ambitious and innovative. However, they can also be impulsive and hate being told what to do. Most would agree unleashing a monster made of corpses sewn together is the height of impulsivity, but it must be noted that an impressive amount of creativity and pushing of boundaries was demonstrated on Frankenstein’s part as well.

Taurus: Jo March from “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

Similar to Jo March, a Taurus is loyal, resistant to change and capable of stubbornness when it comes to preserving stability and comfort. March has an appreciation for artistry, as seen in her passion for writing and intellect. And, while she has a clear vision for her life and a strong desire to break the status quo, she is incredibly committed to her family and persistently places their needs ahead of her own.

Gemini: Emma Bovary from “Madame Bovary” by Gustave Flaubert

Gemini are typically known for having a dual nature to them. Fittingly, Emma Bovary is frequently torn between her romanticized and idealistic view of the world as she perceives from novels, and the dissatisfaction she finds in her mundane and unfulfilling marriage. As is consistent with the characterization of Geminis, Bovary has an unquenchable desire to experience new things and meet new people.

Cancer: Jay Gatsby from “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Cancers are defined as nostalgic dreamers often driven by their emotions. Jay Gatsby similarly expresses these attributes through his all-consuming yearning for Daisy Buchanan. He is willing to use this magnetic and lavish pretense for others in the off chance he gets the attention of one woman. He is singularly focused on reliving a fleeting time in his life, motivated by his intense feelings of love.

Leo: Dorian Gray from “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde

Like Dorian Gray, Leos are interpreted as confident, charismatic individuals who have a tendency to thrive in the spotlight. They can also use arrogance or confidence as a mask for their underlying insecurities. While Dorian eventually experienced a harsh decline as a result of his vanity, he had an alluring personality that unequivocally drew society to him.

Virgo: Clarissa Dalloway from “Mrs Dalloway” by Virginia Woolf

Clarissa Dalloway is meticulous, self-critical and introspective. Despite striving to display a flawless persona, she is weighed down by her constant need to replay every interaction and decision she makes. Virgos exhibit direct parallels to these behaviors by being constantly torn between their inner and outer worlds, attempting to bring order into chaotic situations and a deep longing for perfection.

Libra: Atticus Finch from “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee

Identical to Atticus Finch, a Libra is described as having a deep sense of justice. They are rational although occasionally idealistic, and strive to find balance and fairness for others. In order to gain a broader understanding of the world and the idea of justice, Finch is open to examining every side of a situation or perspective and goes through the world with his intellect and consistency.

Scorpio: Heathcliff from “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Brontë

Scorpios are loyal, resilient, emotionally deep and prone to jealousy or possessiveness. While Heathcliff is typically known for his negative qualities, he does exhibit this depth and loyalty. He, and Catherine to a certain degree, display the passion, vindictiveness and manipulation that come from the darker side of what it means to be a Scorpio. This intensity of feeling is what ultimately drives him to exact revenge on those who he perceived to have wronged him.

Sagittarius: Elizabeth Bennet from “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen

Sagittarius’ are curious, philosophical, independent and, at times, blunt. Elizabeth Bennet models these characteristics by rejecting the notion of marrying simply because it is socially advantageous. She is brutally honest with Mr. Darcy on his faults and seeks out intellectual stimulation whenever possible.

Capricorn: Jane Eyre from “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Brontë

Capricorns are disciplined, hard-working, ambitious and stoic. Jane Eyre embodied this identity through her independence, dedication to furthering her education, preserving beyond intense trauma and cruelty and the ambition it took to elevate herself to governess. Eyre demonstrates how to have the strength to overcome hardships and take control of one’s own narrative.

Aquarius: Franny Glass from “Franny and Zooey” by J.D. Sallinger

In alignment with what it means to be an Aquarius, Franny Glass is intelligent and willing to be critical of what she perceives as ego in both academics and acting. She struggles with finding the complex truths in life and isn’t afraid to abandon the conventional patterns of thinking as she observes them in society. Much like an Aquarius, she is a visionary thinker and profoundly idealistic.

Pisces: Anne Shirley from “Anne of Green Gables” by L.M. Montgomery

Pisces are creative, intuitive and compassionate. Similarly, Anne Shirley is defined by her imagination, which she mainly uses as a coping mechanism for her hardships, her depth of emotions and her intense loyalty to her loved ones. She is empathetic and is able to appreciate the beauty in people and nature.