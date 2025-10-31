Categories:

Playlist of the Week: A glimpse inside your slasher’s mind

Beatrix Johnson, A&C Senior Reporter
October 30, 2025
Rian Hughes

Imagine running through the halls of an abandoned hospital, fluorescent lights flickering above as a cold-blooded killer stalks menacingly behind you. In their arms, they lug a heavy sledgehammer over their shoulder that gives each step a heavy stomp. Ricocheting across the cracked linoleum floors, they steadily approach you, growing nearer as you grow wearier. 

What people tend not to notice in this spooky killer-movie imagery, as they busy themselves running for their lives, are the dangling wired white earbuds connected to the killer’s ears, providing them with some much-needed inspiration to determine their approaching victim’s fate. 

Songs like “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds from the original “Scream” film, as well as the 80s classic “Handsome Devil” by The Smiths, just might be playing in the killer’s earbuds. Plug in this playlist and experience the eerie energy of a slasher, letting the atmosphere take over. Just make sure you don’t get too inspired by the role when you’re dressing up this Halloween.

