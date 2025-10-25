Playlist of the Week: Gagamania

Known for fashion, theatrics and breaking the status quo, Lady Gaga has an endless catalog of music. Gaga, more affectionately known as “Mother Monster,” provides a way to escape academic burnout through her glamorous yet edgy discography.
Opening the playlist is “The Dead Dance,” a spooky synth-pop track destined to leave listeners breaking out into 80s dance moves. The singles “Disease” and “Abracadabra” are two more hits from her latest album, “MAYHEM,” which sonically encompasses Gaga’s classic dramatics.
The singer has continuously pushed boundaries throughout her career in an artistically provocative manner. Her electro-house song “Judas” explores sensitive topics, as does the reverse female-empowerment track “Government Hooker.” Alongside these tracks, this playlist explores the bold melodrama and sonically diverse experience Gaga creates through her music.
Be cautious when pressing play on these songs; they will convert any listener into a “little monster.”