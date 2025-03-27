The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Playlist of the Week: Layering throughout Boone’s bipolar weather

Owen Marcellino, Reporter
March 27, 2025
Rian Hughes

As many impatiently wait for the snow to turn into sunshine, the time between the final winter breeze and the blossoming of spring presents a major question: “What to wear?” This thought often dominates locals’ thoughts as they experience all four seasons within a week. When the brisk winter morning requires a sweater but a glimpse of the midday sun requires short sleeves, there is only one option left: layering. 

The act of layering attempts to yield comfort when one finds themselves in the lonely limbo between winter and spring. The repetitive act of tearing off a scarf and sweater only to bundle up again before going back outside provides a sense of balance. 

As you put your favorite wool cardigan over a simple button-down, listen closely to the sounds of raunchy guitars echoing underneath bona fide human voices. While the words are often covered up by the consuming presence of the track’s production, this playlist allows the listener to equally connect with the instrumentation and lyrics. 

 Whether you are shedding the old layers of a lonely winter, or layering up to cover the damage it left behind, relish the moments where an extra sweater can aid the absence of peace.

About the Contributors
Owen Marcellino
Owen Marcellino, Reporter
Owen Marcellino (he/him) is a junior music industry studies major with a concentration in marketing and promotion. Originally from Raleigh, NC this is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
