Playlist of the Week: When the lights go out

With the nights growing longer and the winds bringing in cooler air, many search for the perfect playlist to accompany their evenings. Some enjoy dressing up as their favorite scary character, while others may adorn their home with decorative spiderwebs to embrace the spooky season.

However, what is often overlooked when it comes to the spooky season is the power of music.

Whether you’re in the mood for eerie ambient tracks like “Perverts” by Ethel Cain or classic horror soundtracks like “Suspiria” by Goblin, there’s plenty of variety here for everyone.

If you’re on the lookout for more chaos, check out the track “Voodoo in My Blood” by Massive Attack and Young Fathers.

For anyone looking for a playlist to induce creepy crawlies running up their spine, look no further. This mix leans more into the haunting and the horror of the season rather than a playlist for a costume party. These are the kind of tracks that echo through empty hallways, making you wonder if you really are alone. Make sure to lock your doors and check for any monsters hiding beneath the bed before you hit play on this atmospheric, haunting playlist.