Playlist of the Week: When the lights go out

Aidan Souza and Beatrix Johnson
October 20, 2025
Cayley West

With the nights growing longer and the winds bringing in cooler air, many search for the perfect playlist to accompany their evenings. Some enjoy dressing up as their favorite scary character, while others may adorn their home with decorative spiderwebs to embrace the spooky season.

However, what is often overlooked when it comes to the spooky season is the power of music.

Whether you’re in the mood for eerie ambient tracks like “Perverts” by Ethel Cain or classic horror soundtracks like “Suspiria” by Goblin, there’s plenty of variety here for everyone.

If you’re on the lookout for more chaos, check out the track “Voodoo in My Blood” by Massive Attack and Young Fathers. 

For anyone looking for a playlist to induce creepy crawlies running up their spine, look no further. This mix leans more into the haunting and the horror of the season rather than a playlist for a costume party. These are the kind of tracks that echo through empty hallways, making you wonder if you really are alone. Make sure to lock your doors and check for any monsters hiding beneath the bed before you hit play on this atmospheric, haunting playlist.

Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Aidan Souza, Reporter
Aidan Souza (he/him) is a junior technical writing and rhetoric major from Henderson, N.C. This is his first year writing with The Appalachian.
Beatrix Johnson, A&C Reporter
Beatrix Johnson (she/her) is a senior professional writing major from Asheville, NC. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
