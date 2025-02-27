Special Collections Archives: Hiddenite

News Editor Madalyn Edwards curated this story from the “Hiddenite, N.C.” archive collection in App State’s Special Collections Research Center. The archived collections are available to browse in person during the SCRC’s hours of operation.

Hiddenite, North Carolina, is a census-designated place in Alexander County known for being the only location in the world with Hiddenite emeralds found in its mines, along with other gems.

Emerald Hollow Mine in Hiddenite is the only emerald mine in the world that is open to the public for mining prospecting, making it a hotspot for tourism.

Hiddenite holds an annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts in September where visitors can engage in a blending of cultures and activities, such as quilt making, a molasses mill and various arts and crafts, along with live music.

One article in the archive collection from the Wilkes Journal Patriot focuses on The Lucas Mansion, which was referred to as The James Paul Lucas House when the article was written. The mansion is home to the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center and registered on the National Register of Historic Places.

James Paul Lucas, known as “Diamond Jim Lucas” according to the article, was a “diamond dealer” and was well-known for his love of diamonds, often wearing clothing embellished in diamonds and gemstones. In the late 1800s, Lucas moved to Hiddenite after visiting the location several times, and purchased a home which he renovated into a 22-room mansion.

One 1982 article reporting on the conversion of the house to the Hiddenite Center said organizers worked with App State experts in fine arts to gain expertise and knowledge to use in curating the center.

In 1976, a partial collapse of the mine occurred, killing two men and injuring a third who was later rescued from the mine. A later article reported on the gray area of mine safety laws concerning tourist destinations. Following the mine cave in, the North Carolina Department of Labor made a request to close the mine but after completing several requirements and inspections the request was withdrawn and the closed sections of the mine were reopened.

The mine collapse led to an increase in inspections for the tourist mine, as reported by the News and Observer in late July of 1976.