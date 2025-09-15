Special Collections Archives: W.L. Eury Appalachian Collection

Haley DiFruscio curated this story from the ASU Library Appalachian Collection archive in App State’s Special Collections Research Center. The archived collections are available to browse in person during the SCRC’s hours of operation.

The W.L. Eury Appalachian Collection is an assortment of documents, physical objects, audio recordings, maps and other historical records that capture the culture and history of the Southern Appalachian region.

This archive in the Special Collections Research Center documents the history of the collection itself, starting with its conception and dedication to former head librarian, W.L. Eury. According to a clipping from the Watauga Democrat in 1970, Eury joined App State’s library in 1929 and worked there for almost 60 years.

The same clipping said the Appalachian Collection contained “2,500 volumes and non-book media” as of 1970 and served as a resource for students, faculty or off-campus researchers who were interested in studying the Appalachian region.

Since then, the collection has received numerous notable donations, including two large collections of folk music with both written documents and audio recordings. One collection was recorded by former professor I.G. Greer, according to a clipping from the Watauga Democrat in 1971.

“Dr. Greer looked for variances in the songs that were unique to the mountain region. His collection is one of the more extensive and significant,” former Librarian Charlotte Ross was quoted in the Watauga Democrat.

Other notable donations include a loom that in 1972 was believed to have belonged to descendants of Daniel Boone. Former Chancellor Herbert W. Wey donated his personal library in 1973 which was valued at several thousand dollars, according to the Watauga Democrat.

In 1974, the collection received rare documents from the first courthouse in Tennessee, as well as ledgers from the Mast General Store in Valle Crucis.

The Appalachian reported a model train being donated in 1976, showing off the “old-timey switchback operation used after the turn of the century in the mountains.” In 1978, two notable donations were made of a sleigh and a 100-year-old wedding dress.

The archive also includes an essay written about the W.L. Eury collection by Fred J. Hay. In his essay, Hay quotes Cratis Williams, a former professor and administrator, who was a driving force behind the establishment of the Appalachian Collection.

Williams was quoted to say that App State originally took the culture of the community they served for granted, but through the effort of contributors such as Greer, W. Amos Abrams and Eury, the Appalachian collection was born.