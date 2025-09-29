Strong second half lets App State field hockey push past Bellarmine

App State field hockey had a strong victory Friday afternoon, defeating Bellarmine University 2-0 at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
The first half saw the Mountaineers holding the ball, generating 10 shots and 4 penalty corners, but the score remained 0-0 heading into halftime.
In the third quarter, senior midfielder Lise Boekaar scored her ninth goal of the season off a penalty corner. The Mountaineers continued to pressure Bellarmine’s defense, adding 2 more shots and corners in the frame.
The Mountaineers extended their lead in the fourth quarter when junior midfielder Sophia Baxter found the back of the cage, her seventh goal of the year, sealing the 2-0 win. App State’s defense held Bellarmine without a single shot or a corner opportunity.
The Mountaineers will return to Boone to face the James Madison University Dukes on Sunday, at 1 p.m. at the Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field Hockey Complex and the matchup will be streamed on YouTube.