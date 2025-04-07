The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

This Week in History: Americans called on to wake up and read

April 7, 2025
Rian Hughes

Colin Wishneski curated this story, which The Appalachian published on April 9, 1959.

During the second observance of National Library Week, April 12-18, millions of Americans everywhere will hear the appeal “Wake Up and Read.”

People will then be able to answer this call through many appealing and interesting events next week.

Appalachian’s library offers eighty-five thousand volumes of books and a cordial welcome to students and faculty to read them.

One faculty member from each department was selected to list ten or more books that have greatly influenced his thinking and informing his personal and professional philosophy.

They were interviewed by a member of English 251, composition class, for comments on the value of reading and the influence specific books have made on their thinking. The essay will be published in the April 30th issue of THE APPALACHIAN.

Annotated lists of books selected by these faculty members are being used with a display in the college library. Using the National Library Week emblem, and featuring the “Notable Books of 1958” is another interesting display. Displays have been placed in store windows in town. Posters have been put in various buildings on the campus to remind the students of this week.

The Library Science Club will give an assembly program Monday, April 13, on “Librarianship as a Profession”.

On April 14, at 6:45 p.m., Mr. Eury will give a radio talk on “Services the Appalachian State Teachers College Library Renders to the College, Town, and Country”. Spot announcements will be given at intervals throughout the week on WATA.

Citizens of town, faculties of the high school, elementary school, and the college have been invited to open house on Monday evening, April 13, from 7:00-9:00.

It is the purpose of National Library Week to call attention to the written word and to encourage all people to read in greater volume and with greater meaning. The most important ideas in man’s possession is his freedom to think, read, and to tell others what he thinks.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal