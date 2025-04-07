This Week in History: Americans called on to wake up and read

Colin Wishneski curated this story, which The Appalachian published on April 9, 1959.

During the second observance of National Library Week, April 12-18, millions of Americans everywhere will hear the appeal “Wake Up and Read.”

People will then be able to answer this call through many appealing and interesting events next week.

Appalachian’s library offers eighty-five thousand volumes of books and a cordial welcome to students and faculty to read them.

One faculty member from each department was selected to list ten or more books that have greatly influenced his thinking and informing his personal and professional philosophy.

They were interviewed by a member of English 251, composition class, for comments on the value of reading and the influence specific books have made on their thinking. The essay will be published in the April 30th issue of THE APPALACHIAN.

Annotated lists of books selected by these faculty members are being used with a display in the college library. Using the National Library Week emblem, and featuring the “Notable Books of 1958” is another interesting display. Displays have been placed in store windows in town. Posters have been put in various buildings on the campus to remind the students of this week.

The Library Science Club will give an assembly program Monday, April 13, on “Librarianship as a Profession”.

On April 14, at 6:45 p.m., Mr. Eury will give a radio talk on “Services the Appalachian State Teachers College Library Renders to the College, Town, and Country”. Spot announcements will be given at intervals throughout the week on WATA.

Citizens of town, faculties of the high school, elementary school, and the college have been invited to open house on Monday evening, April 13, from 7:00-9:00.