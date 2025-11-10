This Week in History: SGA votes book limit

Madalyn Edwards curated this story by Harriet C. Dockery, which The Appalachian published Nov. 9, 1976.

Student senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of an October 4 resolution to limit the supplemental materials an instructor may require of a student to $12 per class, according to SGA secretary Jane DeLance.

John Cook, an off-campus senator and a member of the student welfare committee, said the proposal will soon be sent to faculty senate for a vote. The SGA has not set a definite date for presentation.

Cook thinks a majority of the faculty senators will favor the proposal. Dr. Larry Keeter, chairperson of faculty senate, is not so sure.

“As a requirement,” said Keeter, a Sociology professor, “I don’t think that the faculty senate or the administration would approve of it.”

Keeter objected to the proposal in its present form because he said it would be “an invasion of academic freedom.” “Anybody who tells a professor how to run his class,” said Keeter, is infringing on an instructor’s academic rights.

The student senate decided on the $12 limit after debating an earlier proposal that would have limited required supplementatal texts to two paperbacks. Keeter thinks the $12 limit “seems arbitrary.”

“Many courses cannot be adequately taught with a textbook,” said Keeter. “They have to be supplemented.”

Cook said the most common complaint he has heard from students concerns books that are bought and then not used in class. Under the present system, Cook said, course requirements are sometimes wasteful and expensive.

The student senate proposal claims that students “have consistently complained about the number of additional paperbacks they have to purchase, and the cost of paperbacks is rising rapidly each year.”

Under the student senate proposal, a professor could not require a student to purchase more than $12 in additional materials over and above the basic textbook. Rented textbooks would be used when available. When rented textbooks are not available for a course, the instructor could require the student to purchase one basic text, exclusive of the $12 limit for additional materials.

The proposal suggests that, when additional materials are necessary for the function of a course, the department should supply copies of the books at a rate of one book for every five students enrolled in the course.

Cook thinks the textbook rental system ASU uses “works out real well.” The rental system allows a student to purchase a textbook if he wants a copy. Otherwise, the student returns his texts at the end of each semester.

Keeter said the rental system “deserves reconsideration.” He “questions the academic advisability of a rental system,” he said, because it restricts the instructor’s academic freedom by pressuring him into trying to “get his money’s worth” from the texts. Keeter said a purchase system would allow an instructor to choose different textbooks as often as he felt necessary.

Roby Triplett, manager of the bookstore, said the passage of a $12 limit would directly affect the store’s income.

“I do feel that paperbacks are overused,” said Triplett, “but I don’t know whether this (proposal) will solve the problem.” Triplett feels that “some departments need more than that ($12 limit).”

Triplett estimated that a price ceding on required materials would most strongly affect the English, History and Philosophy and Religion departments.