This Week in History: Undercover police arrest Batman on drug charges

Matt Howe curated this story, which The Appalachian published Feb. 15, 1990.

An ASU faculty member faces possible criminal prosecution after being arrested on 12 felonious drug-related charges following an undercover operation by Watauga and Avery County law enforcement officials.

English lecturer Dr. George Alexander Batman Jr., 42, of Hill Street, Boone, was arrested by Boone Police officers Tuesday and charged with four counts of maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling marijuana, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, and four counts of sale and delivery of marijuana.

Police also seized a 1978 burgundy Pontiac which Batman allegedly used in the offences.

Batman has been placed under a $20,000 secured bond, which, according to police, has not been posted at press time.

According to the district attorney’s office, the arrest charges include three indictments made by a Watauga County Grand Jury on Jan. 2. The grand jury indictments stem from undercover operations dating back to July 25, 1989.

Court records show that Batman was indicted on three accounts of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance (marijuana) and an additional three counts of selling a controlled substance.

The indictments, which were previously sealed pending arrest, show that Batman allegedly possessed and then sold to an undercover policeman amounts of marijuana ranging in weight from one-half to one ounce on July 25, Aug. 2, and Aug. 8 of last year.

The arrest warrants show three additional offences that were alleged to have occurred on Jan. 22 of this year.

All charges are violations of the North Carolina Controlled Substances Act, Chapter 90 of the North Carolina General Statutes.

Law enforcement officials refused to discuss the merits of the case or the undercover operation.

According to the district attorney’s office, Batman is scheduled to appear in district court on March 5 and in superior court either on Feb. 19 or March 26 on the charges brought by the grand jury indictments. A spokesperson in the DA’s office said Batman’s trial in district court “will eventually go on to superior court.”

The ASU News Bureau reported that Batman first came to the university in the fall of 1987. He received a doctoral degree from the University of South Carolina, and has taught at several other institutions.

University officials were unavailable to discuss Batman’s future at the university, but according to the ASU News Bureau, a university investigation may result in further disciplinary actions.

At press time, Batman had not been released from the Watauga County Jail, and law enforcement officials were unavailable for comment.