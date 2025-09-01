Voters on the Griffin List to receive letter from State Board of Elections

The Registration Repair Project, created by the North Carolina State Board of Elections, is sending out letters to over 82,000 voters who have information missing from their voter registration.

The project, which was launched on July 17, is the board’s first effort to collect identification information from voters who have either the last four digits of their Social Security numbers or their driver’s license number missing from their voter registration cards. Having this information missing means voters would have to send in a provisional ballot and provide their information when they go to vote, according to a press release sent by the NCSBE.

This comes in the wake of the 2024 election where Jefferson Griffin, Republican candidate for Associate Justice Seat 6, lost by 734 votes and challenged all votes with missing information by suing the NCSBE.

In this lawsuit, over 60,000 North Carolina voters, 541 from Watauga County, had their vote challenged by Griffin and were at risk of nullification, meaning their vote would not count toward the election.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals issued a decision, which has not been placed into effect, siding with Griffin. Since then, Griffin has conceded the election, which ended the suit and the challenges to the votes.

Individuals with the missing information can be found on the Griffin List, and are encouraged to update their voter ID before the next election season, according to the NCSBE press release.

Upon receiving the letter, voters will be informed about their ID status, which they can change or update in one of three ways:

Mail the State Board of Elections a form provided at the bottom of the letter.

Submit an updated form to the North Carolina DMV website .

Visit the county board of elections in person.