‘We will not stay silent’: Latin Hispanic Alliance celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with festival

The Latin Hispanic Alliance hosted its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival on Sanford Mall Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Many students highlighted the festival as a source of support for their identity in an uncertain political world.

“Everything’s changing, small things to big policies and laws, and it’s scary,” said Isabella Valdivia Sacuedo, a social work graduate student. She emphasized the importance of “Being able to actually have events like this and just represent where we come from. We’re all from different places, different countries, but we all have a strong foundation of love and passion.”

Giselle Vazquez, a senior social work major, spoke on empowerment through the festival.

“I think it shows the resistance of our community, how much we’re willing to show that we belong here and we deserve to feel like we belong here,” Vazquez said.

LHA President Nahomi Balcazar Velazquez spoke about pride experienced through this event.

“We will not stay silent. We will keep being loud and proud of who we are despite things that may be going on. We’re still going to stand strong, and we’re not going to let anyone or anything push us down,” Balcazar Velazquez said.

The event served tamales and other food, and included Latin pop music, an art gallery, dance performances and booths from several neighboring organizations.

“For this month, especially celebrating the independence of all these countries, which is so beautiful and amazing, we’re honoring that. Just doing these things to represent that we’re proud of who we are and where we come from,” said Balcazar Velazquez. “It’s such little things, you know, the food, the candy, the music, what we wear, it’s just important to get our voices out there.”

The line for food stretched all the way through the middle of Sanford Mall. There was a group of people gathered at almost every booth, and others sitting on the hill and chatting.

“If you look around, every single body is talking to one another. They’re taking opportunities to go to different booths, and just having a good time,” said Jonathan Ibarra, advisor for LHA.

Ibarra hopes this event would encourage students to learn more about cultures different from their own.

“For those whom this is their very first time, don’t let this be the last time that you learn about this culture. Let it be an opportunity for you to be invested, to learn more about it and get involved,” Ibarra said.

Students also emphasized this event as an opportunity to learn about themselves.

“There’s so many people who don’t know a lot about where they’re from, but really want to,” said Mafer Yzaziga, a junior environmental science major.

Ibarra encourages anyone interested in learning about Hispanic culture to visit LHA and to participate in future celebrations.

Just after 6 p.m., the students enjoying this event sat along the hill, leaving the middle of Sanford Mall open. There, eight performers from Las Rosas Y El Clavel, a Watauga based youth dance group, performed a series of solo and pair dances.

After the two youngest performers presented the final dance, they invited the audience to learn the steps, and a crowd quickly formed in the grass.

The Immigrant Justice Coalition, a local organization focused on the empowerment of immigrants, was present during this event. Their work includes college scholarships, an emergency fund for families in need and FaithAction IDs for people in need of identification.

Since much of the organization’s staff are also staff for App State, they are “very plugged in with campus,” said Sarah Donovan, a board member of the coalition.

The Sacbe Chapter of the Lambda Sigma Upsilon Latino Fraternity is a fraternity that partners with the coalition.

“I think not many people are aware that there is a Latino fraternity on campus, and I think it’s important that we have this space for men who are of Latino backgrounds,” said Joel Franquiz, chapter president of the Sacbe Chapter of Lambda Sigma Upsilon . Franquiz said that although the fraternity is Latino-based, “anyone can join.”

Friends of Copal AA had a booth worked by Hope Spurlock, senior Gender, Women’s & Sexuality major, who sold handmade Guatemalan textiles from a women’s organization in Copal AA.

Learning, teaching and curriculum Professor Greg McClure supports the organization by selling Copal AA’s textiles in North Carolina. Copal AA replenishes his stock each year during his study abroad trips.

Balcazar Velazquez said all of the involved groups support one another by promoting one another’s goals and collaborating on events. Some attendees reflected this idea.