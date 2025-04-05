The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Women’s golf finish fifth at Mimosa Hills Invitational

Adam Persico, Associate Sports Editor
April 5, 2025
Rian Hughes

The App State women’s golf team hosted the Mimosa Invitational Monday and Tuesday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton. The team placed fifth out of 10 schools.

Sophomores Ona Lukes and Makena Dubois, seniors Layla Meric and Jacquelyn Taylor, redshirt freshman Salem Lee and redshirt junior Mary-Sears Brown played all three rounds for the Mountaineers.

Lukes finished the highest of the Black and Gold in 8th place. She shot 78-77-75 for 14 over par. Dubois and Lee both shot 21 over par, which knotted them up for 16th-place finishes. Meric shot 25 over par and Taylor finished one stroke behind her at 26 over par. Brown shot 35 over par.

The team travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, Monday to take on the Tennessee Spring Challenge.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Adam Persico, Associate Sports Editor
Adam Persico is a junior electronic media/broadcasting major, English minor from Waxhaw, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal