Women’s golf finish fifth at Mimosa Hills Invitational

The App State women’s golf team hosted the Mimosa Invitational Monday and Tuesday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton. The team placed fifth out of 10 schools.
Sophomores Ona Lukes and Makena Dubois, seniors Layla Meric and Jacquelyn Taylor, redshirt freshman Salem Lee and redshirt junior Mary-Sears Brown played all three rounds for the Mountaineers.
Lukes finished the highest of the Black and Gold in 8th place. She shot 78-77-75 for 14 over par. Dubois and Lee both shot 21 over par, which knotted them up for 16th-place finishes. Meric shot 25 over par and Taylor finished one stroke behind her at 26 over par. Brown shot 35 over par.
The team travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, Monday to take on the Tennessee Spring Challenge.