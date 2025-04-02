Women’s tennis take down Arkansas State, ULM, win fifth straight

The App State women’s tennis team extended their win streak to 5 games with victories over Arkansas State and University of Louisiana-Monroe Saturday and Sunday.

The Mountaineers grabbed the doubles point against Arkansas State Saturday with wins from the duo of junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll and sophomore Taya Powell, as well as the pair of freshman Ruby Broadbent and sophomore Naledi Manyube.

Powell dropped her singles match, allowing the Red Wolves to knot things up at 1 in the race to four wins. Dada-Mascoll and Manyube responded with grinded-out singles victories, putting the Mountaineers on the high side 3-1.

Senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey clinched the 4-1 win for App State with an authoritative 6-2, 6-0 singles performance.

The Mountaineers dominant performance Sunday against ULM began with a forfeit from the Warhawks in their initial doubles matchup. The Mountaineers quickly secured the doubles point with a 6-2 win from Broadbent and Manyube.

After a ULM forfeit at the No. 6 spot and a strong 6-0, 6-4 win for Dada-Mascoll at the No. 1 spot, App State found themselves within a game of clinching the match.

Powell put the nail in the coffin at the No. 3 position, besting her opponent in straight sets.

The victories land the Mountaineers at 12-5 on the season and third in the Sun Belt with a conference record of 5-2. App State will start a four-game home stretch Wednesday at 2 p.m. against Gardner-Webb.